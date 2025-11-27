Dubai, UAE: Union Coop and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation in supporting community and knowledge-based initiatives, contributing to awareness-building and the promotion of positive social values.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, and HE Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

Under the MoU terms, Union Coop will allocate spaces within its commercial centers to support the Foundation’s ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative, in addition to promoting the Foundation’s community programs through point-of-sale screens and social media platforms. The Foundation, in turn, will highlight Union Coop’s community role. The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both entities to advancing joint community efforts and expanding access to knowledge-based initiatives.

Al Hashemi expressed pride in signing the agreement, noting that it underscores Union Coop’s commitment to supporting community and knowledge-driven programs that contribute to building an informed and cohesive society. He added that raising awareness and promoting knowledge is a shared responsibility, and Union Coop will continue to provide the necessary support to ensure the success of such initiatives.

HE Jamal bin Huwaireb praised the collaboration with Union Coop, describing it as one of the Foundation’s key partners with a shared vision for empowering the community intellectually and culturally. He noted that the agreement will enhance the reach of the ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative and other knowledge projects by utilizing Union Coop’s platforms and their presence across major shopping centers. He also expressed appreciation for Union Coop’s ongoing support and its efforts in advancing knowledge and community engagement within the UAE.