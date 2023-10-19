Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Unilever, a global consumer goods powerhouse, has been unveiled as the lead sponsor for the upcoming 2nd Annual Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards 2023, set to take place on the 24th and 25th of October, 2023. With a rich history of delivering high-quality products and a dedication to social responsibility, Unilever's support of this year’s edition of the summit amplifies the summit's mission to foster excellence and inclusive practices across industry sectors.

“In today's world, empowering women is not just a moral imperative; it is a strategic necessity. Companies and communities thrive when diverse voices are heard, and different perspectives are valued. It is for this reason that at Unilever Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion is ingrained in our ethos because we know that a diverse and inclusive business makes us, and society, stronger,” said Leyal Eskin Yilmaz, Head of Unilever Personal Care Arabia and Chair of the Advertising Business Group. “It drives our growth by helping us engage with our consumers while making sure we can attract and retain talented people and unlock their potential. This has allowed us to increase the representation of women in mid and senior management in the UAE from 22% in 2014 to a current 46% - a dramatic jump that has been supported by a progressive mindset and policies."

Unilever's support on this exemplary initiative is a testament to their dedication to making a positive impact on both local and global scales. As an influential player in the industry, Unilever's involvement promises to elevate the 2nd Annual Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards 2023 to new heights, offering attendees invaluable insights and opportunities.

The 2nd Annual Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards is an annual gathering that has established itself as a premier platform for across the Middle East, featuring pioneers, dignitaries, and experts who are shaping the future of the region.

"We are thrilled to have Unilever on board as the lead sponsor for the 2nd Annual Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards 2023," said Sabah Parvez, Managing Director of Verve Management. "Their commitment to their ERG and DEI initiatives strongly resonates with the values of our event, and we are confident that their participation will enrich the experience for all attendees."

Unilever's support for the 2nd Annual Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards, reinforces their position as a corporate leader in championing inclusivity, and their involvement is anticipated to be a highlight of this year's event.

This year’s summit was organized by Verve Management. Verve Management is one of the UAE’s leading business facilitation platforms, where the primary focus involves bringing together pioneers and professionals from all walks of the globe, under one roof. Verve Management strives to do exactly what your business needs; the team strongly believes in a sole purpose, which is to provide solutions that progress your company’s production and performance.

