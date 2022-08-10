UNi.Global has announced the official launch of its mobile app. UNi.Global app is an all-in-one multicurrency app available for free download for all Apple and Android users. Some of its features include Fiat-crypto OTC exchange, Crypto rewards, and a multicurrency wallet.

Every feature has been thoroughly tested to offer a seamless interface and a user-friendly app that even non-techy individuals would find easy to use.

The app also offers real-time help through chat. UNi.Global aims to resolve clients' issues in a timely manner and this can be achieved with our online chat support service.

Aside from the mobile app, UNI.Global also introduced Uni Card. This card enables the users to freely switch between 5+ fiat currencies to pay for merchants both local and abroad and earn rewards everywhere they go. One of the best features of the UNi Card is its zero annual fees and spending without foreign exchange transaction fees which gives users a lot of savings. Another unique feature of the card is the reward system. Uni.Global understands the different needs of the users. For this reason, Uni.Global created four types of card membership. This feature gives users the capability to maximize their rewards depending on the plan they availed.The UNi Card is a prepaid card connected to VISA and can be topped up from your fiat account. The UNi Card is safe to use and you have full control over your card. Every transaction will alert you of your purchases which makes it easier to record your card activities. With all these benefits and features, the UNi Card is the only crypto card you need. The physical card can be used anywhere or virtually via Apple Pay and soon on Google Pay.

UNi.Global app is available for download on App Store and Google Play

-Ends-

About UNi.Global

UNi.Global is a blockchain-crypto advocate that helps you thrive in the cryptocurrency world. UNi.Global connects you to the DeFi space with cryptocurrencies, fiat currencies, debit cards, and many financial services so you can seize the opportunity for change.