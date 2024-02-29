Fujairah: - Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Fujairah Adventure Centre announced the opening of "Fujairah Adventure Park" on Thursday. This park is set to become a premier tourist destination catering to adventure enthusiasts and sports lovers from Fujairah and across the UAE and beyond. The opening ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering of prominent figures in the Emirate.

Beside the grand opening of Fujairah Adventure Park welcoming eager visitors, the park introduced fifteen cutting-edge activities and experiences, some setting new benchmarks in the Middle East. With a meticulous focus on quality, safety, and global standards, these attractions transform the park into a premier destination for all adventure aficionados seeking unforgettable and secure thrills.

According to Amr Zein El Din, Director of the Fujairah Adventure Centre, the new park adds a vibrant touch to Fujairah's array of entertainment, sports, and tourist attractions. This positions it prominently on the regional and global tourism map. Being the first and foremost specialized adventure park in the UAE and the Middle East, it magnetizes thrill-seekers and activity lovers alike. Offering a supervised haven for enthusiasts to indulge in their favorite pursuits, the park has already commenced welcoming visitors today under the expert guidance of seasoned professionals.

Among the experiences was the unveiling of a groundbreaking 1-kilometer zipline course, setting a new standard in the Middle East. This innovative attraction offers a multifaceted thrill ride with state-of-the-art technologies and top-of-the-line safety equipment, making it a standout feature in the region.

The event also showcased the introduction of the tallest giant swing in the region, towering at 22 meters high to offer unparalleled thrills and adventure. Additionally, visitors experienced activities such as kayaking, archery, free fall, and other attractions, establishing the Adventure Park as a key highlight on the tourism map of the UAE and the wider region.

