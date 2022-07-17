Amman, Jordan: Umniah has signed an agreement with First Shop Company, which owns Aqaba’s largest entertainment and commercial complex, Fountain Mall. Through the agreement, Umniah will become the exclusive provider of integrated telecommunications and Internet services for the project, with services including Internet, mobile phones and high-speed fiber for management, retail customers, store owners and visitors.

At the signing, the Chairman of the Jordanian Duty-Free Shops Company and First Shop Company, H.E. Dr. Ezzedine Kanakria said that Umniah’s state-of-the-art Internet and communications services and solutions will enrich the offerings of Fountain Mall, a national project that is furthering the development and economic growth of Aqaba by providing new job opportunities and the best goods, services and products.

Also at the signing, the CEO of Umniah, Ziad Shatara said that the agreement reflects Umniah’s leading position in the Jordanian telecommunications sector and emphasizes the strength of its services and products, as well as its innovative and high value-added business and communications solutions. These, according to Shatara, support all the country’s business sectors, improve their productivity and performance, and allow them to execute their plans, ultimately positively impacting the economy and facilitating Jordan’s transition into a knowledge-based economy.

Speaking about the agreement, Shatara said that the mall is slated to become a landmark in the city of Aqaba, offering commercial, touristic and entertainment options through a complex that complies with the highest engineering, construction and aesthetic standards. The mall also fulfils all the specifications for green buildings and is strategically located close to the city’s major hotels and resorts.

Duty-Free Shops Company CEO Eng. Haitham Al Majali said one of Fountain Mall’s defining features is the diversity of the international products and services it provides, adding that it will include a branch of the Jordanian Duty-Free Shops that carries internationally recognized brand names. Fountain Mall, strategically located in the bustling city of Aqaba, is built on a 21,000-square-meter lot, with infrastructure and parking lots built in line with high-quality technical specifications.

Umniah offers its individual, corporate and commercial clients the best Internet, communications, and mobile phone services, and through the agreement with Fountain Mall, will further solidify its leading position across the nation.

