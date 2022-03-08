Amman, Jordan: Umniah announced that its VoLTE service, which was launched in 2020, will be available to a number of iPhones, after having previously been available to both Huawei and OPPO devices.

Umniah customers with iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 devices can now make crystal-clear voice calls using the 4G network while simultaneously surfing the Internet with less battery consumption compared to regular voice calls.

VoLTE, or Voice Over LTE technology, is a protocol for transmitting and sending voice through 4G networks that allows the user to make video and voice calls in high definition.

Commenting on the new service for iPhones, Umniah CEO Ziad Shatara said, “We will continue to expand the VoLTE service to include a variety of smartphones in our ongoing efforts to advance and heighten customer experiences through cutting-edge communication technologies and solutions in the Jordanian market.” He went on to add that VoLTE offers users numerous advantages, such as making clear and high-definition calls, enables them to surf the Internet while making calls using the 4G network and offers optimum speeds for uninterrupted Internet calls.

Umniah previously offered the service free-of-charge for devices including the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20, Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei Nova 3, Huawei Nova 5T, Huawei Nova 7i, Huawei Nova 7, Huawei Nova 8, Huawei Y8p, Huawei Y7p, Huawei Honor V, OPPO Reno 5, OPPO Reno 6 Z 5G, OPPO Reno 6 5G, Realme GT Master, OPPO A95.