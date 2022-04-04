Amman, Jordan: Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) a leader in private cloud, hybrid, and multicloud computing, today announced that Umniah Jordan, one of the region’s fastest-growing and most reliable telecommunications providers, has implemented Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform combined with Citrix Virtual Desktops to offer a fully supported Virtual Desktop Infrastructure to businesses in Jordan.

Speaking about the new solution, Mr. Ziad Shatara, CEO of Umniah says, “We are constantly looking to pioneer innovative digital solutions and we see our role as an important catalyst in the digital transformation of business in Jordan and the Kingdom as a whole. We launched Virtual Computers to our customers due to its many benefits including user mobility, ease of access, flexibility and greater security. This service is now even more attractive to businesses looking to enable and empower a remote workforce.”

Umniah, in cooperation with ProTech, Cloud Champion partner of Nutanix in Jordan, delivered a turnkey solution comprising of Citrix Virtual Desktop software running on top of Nutanix Enterprise Cloud hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) platform.

Mr. Khaled Al Rashdan, CEO and Founder of ProTech explains, “Having reached the highest level of cloud partnership with Nutanix, we have a high degree of technical proficiency and expertise in the vendor’s infrastructure. The Nutanix and Citrix combined solution that we proposed is the most powerful one available in the market today, which is being utilized by organizations across the globe and now with Umniah.”

“With the underlying Nutanix infrastructure, we are confident of a reliable, secure and flexible solution that is highly scalable to accommodate the growing Virtual Computer demands of our customers. We offer our customers a very high SLA for availability,” added Mr. Shatara.

