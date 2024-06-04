Abu Dhabi: Marking the end of an extraordinary season at Umm Al Emarat Park, set a new benchmark, this season drew an astounding crowd, with more than 350,000 visitors experiencing the Park’s offerings, making it the most successful in the Park’s history.

The third season of the Park Market showcased a diverse array of events, activities, and workshops, fostering community engagement in unique and meaningful ways. Spanning from October 2023 to March 2024, with more than 300 activations varying from wellness sessions to sustainability workshops, this dynamic marketplace provided local artisans and entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their talents, thereby fostering a sense of unity and pride within the community.

Rasha Kablawi, Director of Corporate Communication for Sinyar Holding and spokesperson for Umm Al Emarat Park, said: “Reflecting on another remarkable season, we are deeply grateful for the unwavering support of our community, partners and visitors. Together, we have enriched the spirit of Umm Al Emarat Park and have created a cosmopolitan program of events spanning different age groups and cultures. As a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s cultural and environmental landscape, we are dedicated to foster sustainable and meaningful engagement. Our collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank for the Park Market exemplifies our shared commitment to sustainable practices and enhancing the visitor experience. Thank you to everyone – the community, vendors, participants, and our dedicated Park team – for making this journey possible. Your support and passion are the heart of our success, and together, we continue to explore a vibrant, dynamic environment for all.”

Umm Al Emarat Park demonstrated its appreciation for community support through the distribution of nearly 7,000 giveaways during the Park Market. In collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank, the Park distributed more than 900 free gardening kits to visitors, promoting environmental consciousness and encouraging sustainable practices within homes. Plant head UAE gave an inspiring talk to promote eco-friendly practices and sustainable development. Meanwhile, Kibsons distributed more than 1,000 boxes filled with organic products as part of its "Life Unboxed" campaign to visitors at the Park.

At the beginning of the season, Umm Al Emarat Park turned pink throughout October to raise breast cancer awareness and encourage early detection. Notably, over 300 free mammograms were conducted during this period. Palms Sports held a “Pink October fight” with over 40 young Jiu-Jitsu players. Meanwhile, SEHA (Abu Dhabi Health Services Company) collaborated with the Park to host a blood donation drive. Throughout the season, the Park partnered with Tadweer to emphasize the importance of recycling through educational sessions delivered to over 1,200 young and adult visitors.

In partnership with the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), Umm Al Emarat Park hosted "Festival in the Park," drawing in 3,000 attendees. Additionally, the Park organized seven specialized activations dedicated to individuals with disabilities, furthering its commitment to empowerment. The Early Childhood Development Fair welcomed more than 12,000 visitors, nurturing a culture of inclusiveness. The Abu Dhabi Olympic Club successfully managed a "Special Olympics Event" targeting People of Determination. This event was part of the broader efforts to empower individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports and inclusive community programs.

Always a popular event, the Animal Barn Pop-up made a comeback. The event was organized in collaboration with Al Ain Zoo and featured a variety of animals like parrots, birds of prey, snakes and reptiles that visitors could interact with and learn about. In keeping with the animal theme, the Animal Care event in collaboration with Microchipped UAE and Ma’an featured a pet adoption day where 30 animals were adopted and found new homes.

Eight reading activations was staged to promote reading and literacy among the community, showcasing a strong turnout with more than 1,500 participants engaging in various activities and activations organized by Early Starters and the Arabic Language Centre.

In addition to the Park’s year-round events and festivals, the Rage House, Korean Festival, and Chinese New Year festivities drew over 20,000 visitors, enriching its cultural offerings and attracting diverse audiences. Umm Al Emarat Park's community engagement extended to diverse wellness activities, including yoga, meditation, and walking sessions. In partnership with Inner Space, illuminations Abu Dhabi, Dr. Stretch, and Peak Fitness, the Park facilitated over 120 fitness classes.

Vine Communities also partnered with Umm Al Emarat Park, contributing significantly to its diverse array of offerings and its dedication to educational and interactive initiatives. Through collaborative efforts, Vine Communities organized numerous workshops tailored for children focusing on sustainability and educational objectives, drawing in over 100 enthusiastic participants eager to learn and explore.

The Ukrainian community in Abu Dhabi celebrated Christmas with a festive event. The gathering involved cherished traditions, workshops, carols and activities for all the family. As well as a Christmas choir performance held by One Harmony by Tania Kassis Academy, which transformed the Park Market stage into a magical setting filling the air with cheerful tunes and festive melodies.

During the sacred month of Ramadan, a selection of delightful activities and cultural experiences perfect for family and friends, attracted an impressive footfall of over 10,000 people. Organic Food and Café contributed to the festive atmosphere by providing Ramadan giveaways, consisting of goodie bags filled with assorted delights, adding an extra touch of joy.

“This season, we created a packed program of stimulating events suitable for the entire family, with sustainability at its heart. We hope we have encouraged visitors to follow our ethos while exploring and enriching their experience. We were delighted to welcome so many visitors through our doors to enjoy our unique brand of hospitality, learn new skills, and even add an educational touch to their learning experience,” Kablawi added.

Cinema in the Park has been a beloved weekend tradition, drawing in over 12,000 enthusiastic attendees with over 100 captivating movie screenings, that have captured the hearts of families and movie buffs alike.

The Park Market is set to return at the end of September 2024. Visitors are encouraged to stay tuned to the Park’s website and social media channels.

About Umm Al Emarat Park

Umm Al Emarat Park, formerly known as Mushrif Central Park, was first opened to visitors in 1982. It is one of the oldest and largest urban Parks in Abu Dhabi, centrally located on 15th Street between Airport Road and Karamah Street. The Park was originally known as Mushrif Park and the entrance was exclusive to ladies and children.

In January 2013, Umm Al Emarat Park was closed for redevelopment over a period of 24 months. The overall design of the new Park honors the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May he rest in peace) and his vision of preserving the United Arab Emirates’ cultural and natural history. Furthermore, the vision supports the platform for ‘education through recreation’ for various age groups, opportunities for different community sectors to implement their common goals, promotes an active lifestyle that contributes to a healthy society, and encourages the dynamic local culture, heritage, and tradition. Sustainability has also been a core focus of the Park’s design; the projects team took on the challenge of salvaging over 200 existing mature trees that were over 20 years old. After extensive redevelopment, the Park reopened to the public on March 20th, 2015. The opening weekend attracted a record of 25,000 visitors.

