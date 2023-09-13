MENAT – In a world abuzz with talks of AI and its impact on the media industry, UM Turkey has launched a never-seen-before AI application that revolutionises the product sales experience for to consumers, UM partnered with their esteemed client, MediaMarkt, developing an eCommerce application that seamlessly incorporates AI into the very core of both and sales strategy. The result is an innovative creation named "Mother AI," which has ushered in exceptional value for both the consumer experience and client business growth.

The idea

Leveraging the universal belief that mothers possess unparalleled wisdom, MediaMarkt's Mother's Day campaign birthed "Mother AI. Inspired by the astounding capabilities of GPT-4, UM Turkey replicated the warmth and guidance of mothers in AI form. This AI persona, with its maternal touch, was prominently showcased on renowned news website Onedio. Acting as an advisor, it recommended the perfect gifts, subtly directing users towards MediaMarkt products. Beyond simply assisting with gift choices, the tool ensured discussions remained brand-aligned and avoided controversies. It's not just an advancement in technology; it's a celebration of maternal intuition in our digital era.

The result

MediaMarkt's Mother's Day campaign was a notable success, both in-store and online. Mother AI, as an innovative touchpoint, played a subtle yet effective role in this achievement. Facilitating various interactions with users, its incorporation showcased the potential of GPT-4 in creating meaningful brand experiences. Gaining media attention, Mother AI was featured in several news outlets. This initiative not only emphasized MediaMarkt's aptitude for merging advanced technology with tailored customer service but also strengthened its position in a digitally evolving retail world.

"We are excited to see work involving AI that adds meaningful value to media and the end consumer. Following the resounding success of this global-first application, we are committed to further exploration while upholding these core principles. This is only the beginning.", commented CEO of UM MENAT, Joe Nicolas.

Tolga Ünvan, Marketing, Corporate Communication and E-Commerce Director, MediaMarkt Turkey, added, “This technology will simplify people’s lives as it emerges in various sectors from health to education, tourism to finance. At MediaMarkt, we define ourselves as the best place to experience electronics and technology. I believe “Mother AI” is a very innovative technology that enhances the total customer experience by helping customers in both emotional and functional ways. In the near future, companies will have various advantages to attract consumers with different approaches on different platforms. Artificial intelligence will open up exciting new business areas, and we are proud to be global-first players in this impressive arena.”

UM Turkey’s Account Director for MediaMarkt, Gizem Atik and Project Director, Emre Candan, said, “The excitement we feel with "Mother AI" is not just about its intersection with our visions related to digital, technology, and marketing communication at MediaMarkt and UM, but also about how this groundbreaking technology transforms itself into a communication tool, indicating the future shifts in our profession.”

