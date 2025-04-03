UBS received 22 awards across various categories, including “The Middle East’s Best for Family Office Services,” “Saudi Arabia’s Best for Family Office Services” regionally, and “The World’s Best for Family Office Services” and “The World's Best for Next Gen” internationally.

Dubai – UBS has been named “The Middle East’s Best for Family Office Services” and “Saudi Arabia’s Best for Family Office Services” in Euromoney’s Private Banking Awards 2025. The awards, presented at a ceremony in London, reflect UBS’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional wealth management advice, services, and solutions to its clients in the Middle East and beyond.

“With an established presence in the Middle East for 60 years, the award is a testament to our deep roots and strong relationships in the region,” said Niels Zilkens, Head WM Middle East, UBS Global Wealth Management. “It reflects the trust we have built with our clients over time and our commitment to excellence in providing best-in-class wealth management solutions for our current clientele and for generations to come.”

“Our global family office clients, many of whom are based in the region, seek institutional-grade solutions, including direct access to the trading floor, bespoke financing solutions, tailored asset management capabilities, and global banking services. The award echoes the value that our most discerning private clients place on our dedicated coverage model,” added Adonis Michaelides, Head Global Family Office and Institutional Wealth Middle East, UBS Global Wealth Management.

In addition to these regional and global recognitions, Iqbal Khan, Co-President of Global Wealth Management, was honored as “The World’s Best Private Banker.” This accolade highlights his leadership and commitment to delivering unparalleled client service and shaping the future of global private banking. The Euromoney Private Banking Awards are one of the most highly recognized annual awards programs for the private banking sector. For over 20 years, the programme has recognised the best of the best in private banking, celebrating the achievements of outstanding banks and bankers worldwide. With hundreds of banks entering the awards from more than 100 countries, the Euromoney Private Banking Awards are one of the most comprehensive award programmes in the industry.

