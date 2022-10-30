Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Uber has expanded its Reserve feature, which allows users to reserve their trips in advance, in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt. The feature gives riders more certainty over their rides and creates higher earning opportunities for drivers amid rising inflationary pressures. In addition to the current vehicles, Uber Reserve will now also be available on the X vehicle option in Riyadh, X and XL in Doha, and X and Comfort in Cairo.

Uber Reserve allows riders to book trips via the Uber App up to 30 days in advance and until two hours before a trip. The product has unique features such as upfront driver assignment, early arrival, and wait time, and unlocks even more certainty for riders. The premium option is a more lucrative solution for drivers looking to supplement their earnings and seeking additional predictability over their Uber experience.

Mohammed Gazzaz, General Manager at Uber Saudi Arabia: “The pandemic has transformed how communities are handling everyday needs in challenging times, and we’ve seen a shift in lifestyle habits lasting beyond the pandemic. Uber Reserve is one of them - since launch in 2021, it’s seen an uptick in demand as more riders look for extra assurance in uncertain times. We are keeping pace with changing trends to provide riders with options that offer added peace of mind, while accommodating driver requests to avail higher earnings opportunities, especially amid rising inflationary pressures.”

Reserve trips can be booked on the Uber app either through the designated ‘Reserve’ tile or by clicking on the clock next to the "Where to?" prompt in the app.

