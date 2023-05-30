Doha, Qatar – Uber and Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) launch “Ride to Recovery”, a collaboration that aims to avail access to free transportation to support those battling cancer. Through this initiative, Uber will subsidize the cost of two trips of QCS’s cancer patients to and from the National Center for Cancer Care and Research (NCCCR) at Hamad Medical Corporation, as well as the Pediatric Oncology and Hematology division at Sidra Hospital, making it easier for them to access vital healthcare services.

The partnership comes as part of Uber’s global drive to partner with cities and communities, for which “Ride to Recovery” is one of the many initiatives Uber has undertaken in Qatar to positively impact local communities by joining their cause.

Nasser Al-Sharshani, General Manager of Uber Qatar, said: “Uber is always committed to being an active member in the communities where it operates. After some challenges were voiced regarding the ability of cancer patients to reach healthcare facilities, Uber and QCS’s joint initiative was born to address these challenges and help current patients have access to the care they need. We are proud of our partnership with QCS, which will help us support and empower the community in Qatar over the coming period.”

Commenting on this joint campaign, Mrs. Mona Ashkanani - Director General of Qatar Cancer Society, said: “Through this partnership, Uber, thankfully, created a means to facilitate access to our medical facilities so our patients can receive their treatment with peace of mind. We are determined to help create a hassle-free experience for our patients, and we believe such partnerships with private sector entities are integral to help elevate healthcare and facilitate the patient experience. In line with this, we will continue our fight against this disease and contribute to the health and wellness of the society in Qatar.”

Mrs. Ashkanani affirmed the charity's keenness to participate in all initiatives that serve its vision as the community partnership platform. “Our mission seeks to prevent cancer and control its burden in Qatar by working with our partners to educate the community, support, empower, and advocate for individuals living with cancer, and to engage in professional development and scientific research in the field of cancer,” she added.

Uber’s programs and initiatives are driven by its goals of creating lasting positive impacts and improving community mobility. The ridesharing app of choice will continue to leverage its technology and the power of its network to offer support and act as a driver of positive change in all its communities worldwide as part of its mission to create opportunity through movement for everyone and make transportation accessible.

*Terms and conditions apply.

