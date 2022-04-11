Cairo, Egypt: As part of Uber’s commitment to safety, Uber and AXA Egypt announced an expansion of their long-standing partnership to distribute helmets to active scooter drivers who use the Uber app in Egypt. Through this initiative, thousands of free helmets are provided and funded by AXA Egypt, and will be available for eligible scooter drivers to collect if they wish to, with the collective goal to help reduce motorcycle-related injuries in Egypt.

Simultaneously, a new technology feature was rolled out on the Uber app for scooter drivers who choose to pick up a helmet, where a helmet verification selfie will appear for a short period after collecting it.

Abdellatif Waked, Regional General Manager of Uber Middle East and Africa, commented: “We put safety at the heart of what we do, and that’s why we’re pleased to expand Uber’s partnership with AXA Egypt to distribute helmets to thousands of Scooter drivers, with the aim to help create a safer user experience and reduce scooter-related injuries and in Egypt. We believe that collaborations within the private sector have a key role to play in solving urban challenges, like safety, and can make an extensive impact on the public.”

Eng. El-Sayed Metwalli, CEO of the General Authority For Roads, Bridges, and Land Transport in Egypt: “The Egyptian government is putting strong efforts to develop the transportation system in Egypt, and the ride-sharing industry is a key player in that system. Today, we are excited about Uber and AXA's partnership to distribute free helmets to scooter drivers who use the Uber app and enhance safety. We believe that more partnerships from multiple stakeholders are crucial to achieving road safety. With the government’s support, the private sector has a pivotal role to play in creating safer trips on the roads.”

Omar Shelbaya, Board Member AXA Life Insurance Egypt and acting as Managing Director AXA General, commented: “Within an established long-term partnership with Uber over the years, AXA Egypt provided accident insurance coverage to riders and partner drivers while on an Uber trip. And today, we are proud to further extend our partnership by providing helmets to scooter drivers who use the Uber app, which aligns with our mission to protect all what matters to Egyptians and ensure safer journeys for them on the road.”

Uber’s partnership with AXA Egypt started in 2016, and continues to provide riders and drivers with coverage against accidental death, permanent, total, and partial disabilities, and accidental medical expenses during trips booked through the Uber app in Egypt, and provides drivers with lost-earning opportunities.

