Al Ain: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) University has launched a new MSc. in Genomic Medicine. This pioneering and innovative initiative sets a new standard in the UAE and will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare in the UAE and beyond.

Prof. Al Jasmi is Chair of Genetic & Genomic department, at College of Medicine & Health science, said, “UAEU is a leading institution in offering programs that develop bright career futures for students. The support we provide for students in our new MSc. program will assist their academic and career planning and prepare them for a wide range of career opportunities in the healthcare sector, biotechnology companies, and academic research. They will contribute to pioneering discoveries in the field of genomic science and its application”.

Dr. Nadia Akawi - assistant professor within the Department of Genetics and Genomics at the College of Medicine and Health Science, said” the Department of Genetics and Genomics in the College of Medicine and Health Sciences has designed this program to meet critical healthcare needs, enhancing the care delivery in the UAE. Transcending traditional disciplinary boundaries, it uses a multidisciplinary approach suited to the professional development of a wide range of specialists, including nurses, biotechnologists, and medical clinicians. In addition, on successfully completing the program, medical laboratory scientists will qualify for professional healthcare licenses.

The program team comprises highly qualified faculty members who are leaders in the field of genomics. As experts at the forefront of genomic research, they have outstanding experience in its practical applications in healthcare.

The new program offers merit-based scholarships to encourage excellence among students, offering financial support according to student performance. The Department of Genetics and Genomics is rich in necessary resources, enabling students to access research meetings, seminars, and state-of-the-art research facilities, including next-generation sequencing laboratories.

Both full-time and part-time program delivery is available. The part-time program delivery is structured to suit students’ professional work obligations using a flexible schedule of a two-day study week over 3 – 4 semesters. This allows students to balance their work with swiftly acquiring genomic knowledge and practical skills.