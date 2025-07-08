Abu Dhabi – The United Arab Emirates University, represented by the College of Humanities, Social Sciences, and the Continuing Education Center, celebrated the graduation of the third cohort of the Social Care Professionals Capacity-Building Program. The ceremony was held in collaboration with the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, represented by the Social Licensing and Regulatory Sector, at Hilton Yas Island Hotel in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of representatives from partner entities and faculty members.

This program reflects the strategic partnership between the university and the Department, and their shared commitment to developing specialized national talent and enhancing the quality and efficiency of social services in Abu Dhabi. The graduating cohort included 130 professionals from both government and private social sector institutions, enrolled in three specialized professional diplomas: Social Work Practice Skills, Non-Clinical Psychology, and School Counseling.

In his speech during the ceremony, Professor Mohamed Bin Huwaiden, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at UAEU, emphasized the program as a genuine investment in the Emirati individual, stating:

“At UAEU, we believe that national development cannot be achieved without nurturing the human being from within. Our professional programs, including this one, aim to provide society with field-ready specialists aligned with the vision of our wise leadership, which places the individual as the nation’s highest value and greatest asset.”

He added: “Human-centered professions—especially social work and psychology—are not a luxury, but a national necessity, equally vital as any scientific discipline.”

Professor Bin Huwaiden also praised the fruitful partnership with the Department of Community Development, stating:

“We are proud of our partnership with the Department, a conscious national partner that shares our belief that empowering professionals is key to empowering the community.”

He extended his thanks to the Continuing Education Center at UAEU for their significant role in organizing and managing the program with high efficiency.

From his side, Mr. Mubarak Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Social Licensing and Regulatory Sector at the Department of Community Development, explained that the program is part of the Department’s efforts to qualify social care professionals according to the highest recognized professional standards. He stressed that developing human capital in the social sector is the cornerstone of building comprehensive and integrated social services.

Al Ameri noted that participants were drawn from various institutions, including public schools, the Family Development Foundation, Family Care Authority, Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, the Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute, and several private social sector institutions.

It is worth noting that since its launch in 2022, the program has graduated 111 participants in its first cohort and 42 in its second in 2023, bringing the total number of graduates to over 283 professionals to date.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, certificates were distributed to graduates, followed by a group photo to commemorate this important milestone in their professional journey. Attendees praised the joint efforts of the university and the Department in offering high-quality programs that align with the UAE’s aspirations for the social care sector and reflect its vision for human development and empowerment.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 with the aim of regulating and controlling the social sector through legislation, policies, strategies, standards, and operational and executive systems.

It aims to enhance the quality of life of the Abu Dhabi community and provide high-quality and efficient social services that meet the needs of all sectors of society. The department seeks to promote awareness and knowledge and find innovative social solutions to the most important social challenges and issues.