Dubai, UAE – Zeroe, a UAE-based comprehensive carbon management company, today announced its sponsorship of an artificial coral reef through Project REEFrame, a pioneering initiative aimed at restoring and preserving coral ecosystems in the UAE. This sponsorship underscores Zeroe's commitment to environmental sustainability and its recognition of the critical role oceans play in mitigating climate change.

Oceans: The Heart of Our Planet

As the United Nations highlights in Sustainable Development Goal 14, oceans are essential for life on Earth. They produce 50% of the oxygen we breathe, absorb 25% of carbon dioxide emissions, and capture 90% of excess heat generated by these emissions. This makes them a vital buffer against the impacts of climate change.

However, oceans face unchartered threats from pollution, plastic waste, and rising temperatures. Coral reefs are experiencing alarming rates of degradation, impacting biodiversity and coastal communities.

Project REEFrame: A Beacon of Hope

Project REEFrame, led by Freestyle Divers, is a collaborative effort to rescue and restore coral reefs in the UAE. By creating artificial reefs and transplanting rescued coral fragments, the project aims to create thriving marine ecosystems that can withstand the challenges of climate change.

Zeroe's Commitment to a Sustainable Future

Zeroe's sponsorship of an artificial reef through Project REEFrame demonstrates the company's dedication to environmental conservation. This initiative aligns with Zeroe's broader sustainability goals and its belief in the power of technology, collaboration and innovative thinking to drive positive change.

Lauren Haworth, Head of Marketing & PR at Zeroe said, “We are thrilled to partner with Project REEFrame and support their vital work in coral reef restoration. At Zeroe, we believe that protecting our oceans is not just an environmental imperative, but also a social and economic one. Climate change is a complex problem that requires a systemic solution made up of many smaller efforts at all levels, simultaneously. We are proud to contribute to a project that is making a real difference in preserving these invaluable ecosystems.”

Darryl Owen, Owner and CEO of Freestyle Divers and Project REEFrame said,”We are grateful for Zeroe's generous sponsorship and their shared commitment to ocean conservation. This sponsorship will enable us to expand our efforts in rescuing and restoring coral reefs, ensuring their survival for future generations. Together, we can create a more sustainable future for our oceans and the communities that depend on them."

About Zeroe:

Zeroe, a leading carbon management platform based in the UAE, empowers enterprises to seamlessly measure, manage, and reduce their carbon footprint. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and adhering to the GHG Protocol, Zeroe simplifies carbon accounting, ensuring compliance and facilitating sustainable business practices. Zeroe is at the forefront of the global transition towards net-zero emissions, equipping businesses with the necessary tools and insights to navigate the complexities of decarbonisation and achieve their environmental goals.

About Project REEFrame:

Project REEFrame is a pioneering coral reef restoration project based in the UAE, run by Freestyle Divers. By creating artificial reefs and transplanting rescued coral fragments, REEFrame aims to restore damaged reefs, promote biodiversity, and enhance the resilience of marine ecosystems.