Up to 38% of pregnancies in the UAE are affected by gestational diabetes affecting over 280,000 pregnancies.

Nabta Health and GluCare.health to work together on improving the management of metabolic and other chronic diseases during pregnancy

Nabta Health provides women with options for remote and virtual support during pregnancy.

Dubai, UAE: Nabta Health, the Middle East’s only hybrid healthcare platform dedicated to elective, preventive women’s healthcare, and GluCare.health, a hybrid digital therapeutics diabetes platform, have entered a partnership to improve early screening, diagnosis, and management of gestational diabetes for women in the UAE.

Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that occurs only during pregnancy. This new partnership between Nabta Health and GluCare.health aims to empower women to identify and manage gestational diabetes with privacy, autonomy, and convenience. The prevalence of gestational diabetes in women in the UAE is amongst the highest internationally. Usually diagnosed between the 24th and 28th week of pregnancy, gestational diabetes occurs in 38% of pregnancies in the UAE, with various implications for the health outcomes of mothers and babies. For mothers, the likelihood of developing Type 2 Diabetes within 10 years increases by 50%, and the baby’s likelihood of developing metabolic disorders later in life also increases.

Sophie Smith, Founder, and CEO, of Nabta Health, said: “This partnership with GluCare.health will help UAE-based women screen for gestational diabetes and be safe in the knowledge that they can find immediate care through our Nabta Health network. Gestational diabetes is an increasingly manageable condition. We are proud to be reimagining the clinical pathways for women at risk of gestational diabetes with GluCare.”

Ihsan Almarzooqi Ph.D., Co-founder, and Managing Director, GluCare.health, said, “This partnership aims to provide better management to the patients identified through Nabta Health's platform and enroll them under GluCare's continuous model of diabetes care management, which has proven to be vastly superior to traditional episodic care when it comes to the management of all types of diabetes, including gestational diabetes. Our team of humans and machines analyze real-time patient data streaming back to our care team to make sure patients are optimally managed at all times. "

Nabta Health is a destination for women’s health that combines the best of digital and traditional healthcare to empower women to identify and manage chronic diseases. Other products in Nabta Health’s marketplace include diagnostic devices, prenatal and postpartum packages, and a wide range of self-care and curated health and wellness options.

For more information visit www.nabtahealth.com

-Ends-

About Nabta Health

Nabta Health accelerates the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of chronic diseases in women in emerging markets using a new model of hybrid healthcare. By combining the best of digital and traditional healthcare, we empower women to identify and manage chronic diseases in an accessible, affordable, and goal-oriented manner. Find out more at https://nabtahealth.com

Charlotte Pedersen

Head of Strategic Relations, Nabta Health

charlotte.pedersen@nabtahealth.com

About GluCare Health

The first diabetes platform of its kind, GluCare, is reinventing diabetes care and transforming lives. Conceptualized in the UAE and opening the doors to its state-of-the-art 10,000 sq. foot Dubai clinic in September 2020, it is the world’s first hybrid healthcare platform to empower both clinicians and patients through Remote Continuous Data Monitoring as part of its standard model of care, an innovative and highly personalized ‘continuous healthcare’ approach that provides a comprehensive, and real-time view of patients. As part of its unique model, GluCare is also an early adopter of - and the region’s first clinic to use - Digital Therapeutics (DTx), combining it with wearable and innovative technology, artificial intelligence, unique in-clinic workflows, and a caring and connected expert care team. Applying technology as a humanizing force, GluCare’s team partners with diabetes patients and their families, giving them the tools, knowledge, and continuous support to live longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives. www.glucare.health

GluCare Online

GluCare Contact Details & Opening Hours

Email: info@glucare.health

Address: 268 Al Wasl Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Parking Onsite at Level B)

Google Map: Location

Hours: Sunday – Wednesday: 8 am to 6 pm Thursday - Friday: 8 am to 4 pm Saturday: 8 am to 6 pm



For more information or to request interviews or high-res images, please contact:

Luisa Toledo Sato

Head of Marketing GluCare Integrated Diabetes Center

E: luisa@glucare.health