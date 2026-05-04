UAE: Sarwa, one of the GCC’s leading investment and personal finance platforms, has surpassed $1 billion in client assets under management (AUM), becoming the first homegrown UAE fintech to reach this milestone.

Reached amid ongoing global and regional uncertainty, the milestone signals both the resilience of the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s financial infrastructure as well as the growing confidence of individual investors. Underpinned by Abu Dhabi’s immense growth as a global financial centre and ADGM’s enabling business environment that supports innovation, investor protection, and sustainable growth, the achievement also reflects a broader shift underway in the UAE and beyond. It highlights how retail investors are playing an increasingly active role in shaping the future of the financial markets and the nation’s overall appetite for investments in various financial instruments.

“When we started, many said retail investing would not work in MENA. They thought investors here were different. Crossing $1 billion in client assets proves otherwise. The demand was always there. What was missing was trust, access, and a simple product built by a great team. Retail investors in this region were underserved. Now, we see not just participation, but a community forming. Investors are building portfolios with performance once thought possible only for institutions,” said Mark Chahwan, Group CEO and Co-founder of Sarwa.

Sarwa’s growth mirrors the rapid evolution of the UAE economy over the past decade. “This milestone belongs to our clients,” said Jad Sayegh, Co-founder and CTO of Sarwa. “It’s their portfolios, their discipline, and their long-term mindset. What we’re seeing now is momentum. Once people start investing, it compounds, not just financially, but behaviourally.”

In 2021, Mubadala led the company’s Series B funding round, reinforcing Sarwa’s position as one of the UAE’s earliest digital wealth platforms. Ali Eid AlMheiri, Executive Director of Diversified Assets at Mubadala, said: “Since our investment under the MENA Venture Capital Fund in 2021, Sarwa has continuously demonstrated how technology expands access to investing and supports participation in financial markets. Reaching $1 billion in client assets is a meaningful milestone that reflects both the strength of Sarwa’s platform and the growing maturity of the UAE’s fintech ecosystem.”

The company’s expansion within ADGM has also contributed to its ability to scale with confidence, leveraging a well-regulated financial ecosystem aligned with international best practices.

Commenting on Sarwa achieving this milestone, Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, said, “We congratulate Sarwa on surpassing the $1 billion mark in AUM. This milestone underscores the strength of Abu Dhabi’s financial ecosystem and the role ADGM continues to play in enabling high-growth fintech firms to scale with confidence. As a regulated entity within ADGM’s jurisdiction, Sarwa reflects the calibre of firms choosing Abu Dhabi as a base for regional and global expansion. We remain committed to fostering an environment that supports innovation, robust governance, and long-term value creation, factors that are actively shaping the future of finance in the region and beyond.”

The GCC fintech sector continues to expand at pace, projected to grow at a 15% compound annual growth rate through 2030. With only 6% of UAE residents invested in stocks, bonds, and funds - a number significantly below developed countries like the US - the UAE is witnessing the early days of its projected growth. The UAE is establishing itself as a leading global hub for innovation, financial or otherwise, supported by strong infrastructure, forward-looking regulation, and increasing digital adoption. This environment has enabled startups like Sarwa to scale into regional players.

Sarwa plans to build on this momentum by continuing to expand its offerings and deepen access to investing for individuals across the region.

About Sarwa

Sarwa is a leading investing and money management platform on a mission to help everyone put their money to work. The one-stop app offers hands-off auto-investing with Sarwa Invest, do-it-yourself trading of stocks, ETFs, and crypto with Sarwa Trade, and Sarwa Save. Sarwa makes investing easy and affordable by using technology to drive down costs.

$1 billion refers to the fair value of all client holdings, including equities, options, cryptocurrencies, and cash across Sarwa Invest, Sarwa Trade, Sarwa Crypto, and Sarwa Save. The value of holdings varies over time based on net deposits and market performance.

Sarwa Digital Wealth (Capital) Limited is regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) as a Category 3C entity. All Promotional materials are provided from/by Sarwa Digital Wealth (Capital) Limited and are intended only for jurisdictions where it is authorised to provide services and do not constitute an offer or solicitation to provide services in any jurisdiction where it is not permitted to do so. Sarwa is not a bank. Options trading entails significant risk and is not appropriate for all customers and may involve the potential of losing the entire investment in a relatively short period of time. We can unlock high-yield accounts through our banking partners. Sarwa does not hold an Islamic Window endorsement from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). Clients are advised to conduct their own due diligence to ensure that investments align with their personal requirements. Please visit our Disclaimer Notice page for further information.