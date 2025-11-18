Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A new chapter in the UAE’s technological future begins today with the official opening of the AI Centre of Excellence, a first-of-its-kind national initiative founded by Lakeba Group, DoxAI, AqlanX, and the University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD).

Located at UOWD’s campus in Dubai Knowledge Park – the region’s leading hub for lifelong learning and part of TECOM Group PJSC, the Centre is designed to become the engine room of the UAE’s sovereign AI strategy, combining advanced research, innovation, and commercialization under one roof. Its mission: to build, deploy, and export sovereign AI technologies created in the Emirates — for the Emirates — and for the world.

The inauguration was also attended by key VIP dignitaries, including John M Green, Chairman of UOW Global Enterprises; Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of TECOM Group; Ahmed Hamzawy, Chief Partnership Officer at Microsoft UAE; Paul Priest, Australian Diplomat from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade; and Moin Anwar, Trade and Investment Commissioner (Middle East) for the New South Wales Government, Australia.

From Arabic Large Language Models to real-time AI decision engines and AI-powered cybersecurity systems, the Centre will accelerate the UAE’s journey to technological independence, shaping the next generation of intelligent systems aligned with national priorities.

Speaking on the significance of the launch, Giuseppe Porcelli, Founder, Chairman & Group CEO of Lakeba Group, said: “The AI Centre of Excellence represents far more than a collaboration. It is a declaration of intent, that the UAE will lead in building sovereign AI systems with global impact. Together with our partners, we are transforming research into real-world innovation, accelerating the nation’s vision to be at the forefront of AI for good, for governance, and for growth.”

Building on this vision, Professor Mohamed Salem, President of the University of Wollongong in Dubai, added: “This partnership reflects the UAE’s bold commitment to shaping the future through education, innovation, and collaboration. The Centre will empower students, researchers, and entrepreneurs to pioneer AI technologies that solve the world’s most pressing challenges”

Emphasizing the strength of industry academic collaboration, Marisa Mastroianni, Advisor to the University of Wollongong in Dubai, commented: “This Centre embodies the strength of academic-industry partnerships. By linking Lakeba’s commercialization model with the University’s research excellence, we are ensuring that innovation in the UAE moves swiftly from concept to market whilst generating both knowledge and economic value.”

Highlighting the Centre’s long-term impact, Demetrio Russo, Co-Founder and CEO of AqlanX, said: “The AI Centre of Excellence marks a pivotal milestone for the UAE. Our vision is to create an ecosystem where AI innovation thrives. Connecting research, enterprise, and government to deliver tangible impact and global competitiveness for the Emirates.”

Reinforcing the Centre’s alignment with Dubai’s wider innovation agenda, Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai Science Park at TECOM Group PJSC, added: “The AI Centre has a remarkable vision to be a multidisciplinary hub for applied research, public-private cooperation, and innovation. As a partner that enables this vision, TECOM Group’s Education Cluster, which includes Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City, unites world-class researchers and learners with industry leaders. The Centre will strengthen the UAE’s and Dubai’s position as a leader in the global AI economy and a pioneering hub for higher education, in line with the nation's Digital Economy Strategy, Dubai Universal Blueprint for AI, and Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy ‘E33’.”

Five Foundational AI Use Cases Showcased:

At its inauguration, the AI Centre of Excellence unveiled five flagship AI systems, representing the first wave of research-to-commercialization initiatives designed within the Centre’s framework:

1. AI-Powered Talent Intelligence & Learning Analytics

Adaptive systems that map skills, predict workforce needs, and personalize learning pathways for government, academia, and industry.

2. Sovereign Language Models & Multilingual AI (Arabic LLMs)

Large Language Models trained and deployed in the UAE, enabling secure, culturally aligned generative AI services for public and private sector needs.

3. The AI Factory

Sovereign, sustainable, modular micro-data centers for high-density AI workloads and smart-grid integration. It serves as a next-gen testbed for energy efficient AI.

4. AI for Analysis of Temnographic Electromagnetic Data

Project Temnography® is a research initiative exploring how AI-driven pattern recognition can enhance the diagnostic capabilities of a novel technology that detects electromagnetic field disturbances in biological tissues.

5. AI for Cyber Risk Analysis and Mitigation (CRAM)

CRAM AI is a research initiative developing an autonomous, sovereign cybersecurity framework capable of analyzing and mitigating risks across both IT infrastructure and AI systems.

Each of these innovations demonstrates the Centre’s unique approach, combining academic research, industrial application, and venture commercialization, positioning the UAE as a global benchmark for sovereign AI excellence.

Microsoft to Support Training, Skilling, and Certification

As part of the event, Microsoft UAE announced its commitment to supporting talent development at UOWD and within the AI Centre of Excellence over the next 12 months

Microsoft’s support includes:

- AI Fundamentals training for all students, faculty, alumni, and administrators

- Advanced industry learning resources to bridge academic and enterprise use cases

- Free Microsoft Certification vouchers for students completing AI learning pathways

- A new Women in Cyber initiative, launched with G42, enabling top female students to earn advanced cyber certifications

This aligns with Microsoft’s global vision built on the three pillars of Technology, Talent, and Trust, as outlined by Microsoft’s leadership during the recent Global AI Summit in Abu Dhabi.

About the Partners

Lakeba Group

An Australian venture studio specializing in conceiving, creating, and commercializing ventures across sectors including finance, cybersecurity, and automation.

DoxAI

An enterprise AI automation platform that digitizes, verifies, and secures, processes and workflows through advanced machine learning and generative AI and Agentic models.

AqlanX

A UAE-based AI innovation company focused on developing sovereign AI infrastructure and enabling commercialization of applied AI technologies in the Middle East.

University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD)

The first international university in the UAE, UOWD delivers world-class education and research across multiple disciplines and is a key hub for innovation and knowledge exchange in the region.