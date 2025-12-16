Abu Dhabi – The UAE National Experts Program (NEP) has set out its key achievements for 2025, underscoring its contribution to developing a launchpad for Emirati experts who strive to play a leading role in the transformation of future-growth sectors aligned with the UAE’s national priorities.

The announcement aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and the oversight of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and custodian of NEP, aimed at empowering Emiratis with the skills and expertise needed to drive sustainable development and support the UAE’s future growth plans.

His Excellency Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, Director of the National Experts Program, said the progress achieved in 2025 reflects a deep commitment to developing Emirati talent and expanding their role in advancing the UAE’s priority sectors. He added that the milestones achieved in 2025 show how NEP experts are able to apply knowledge to develop practical solutions that inform national policy and strengthen the UAE’s presence on the global stage.

His Excellency Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi also said that among the key milestones are the graduation ceremony of the Program’s second and third cohorts in November, which were honored by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, during the UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi. A total of 40 Emirati experts graduated - 25 from Cohort Two and 15 from Cohort Three - representing 23 national sectors. Each cohort included five Fellows selected to lead work in priority areas identified as critical to the UAE’s future development.

The fourth cohort completed its program in October 2025, with 25 Emirati experts finishing a year-long cycle of applied learning and sector-focused projects. Eight members of the cohort also presented innovative solutions to national challenges in education, healthcare, sustainability, cultural identity and food security at the global Behavioral Exchange (BX2025) conference, which was hosted in Abu Dhabi, and for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa.

Throughout 2025, the Program strengthened its emphasis on advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, by introducing new learning pathways that support the UAE’s efforts to develop a national talent pool capable of driving the country’s technological transformation.

On the international stage, 14 NEP experts took part in Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan last September, where they showcased Emirati expertise and contributed to two panels in line with the UAE’s approach to “knowledge diplomacy” through partnership and exchange. The Program’s experts also participated in COP30 in Brazil and in knowledge sessions held during the World Governments Summit, further reinforcing the role of Emirati talent in global platforms shaping the future of key sectors, in addition to participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos

In line with the UAE’s designation of 2025 as the “Year of Community,” the Program carried out a number of community-driven initiatives. One of the most significant was an international humanitarian mission in Nador, Morocco, where a delegation of NEP volunteers supported a week-long surgical program run by Operation Smile Morocco in partnership with Operation Smile UAE. The volunteers assisted in non-medical roles, with the mission supported by NEP legacy partner Mubadala. NEP experts also took part in activities marking Emirati Education Day, underscoring the Program’s role in advancing the UAE’s broader human capital development goals.

Among the Program’s key efforts to apply knowledge to practical solutions was a development project focused on advancing remote communities in the UAE.

Also, on the occasion of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025, NEP hosted H.E. Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, former President of Iceland and Chairman of the Arctic Circle for a panel discussion at Emirates Foundation.

NEP also hosted 10 STEM Fellows from the Korea Foundation, at Emirates Foundation, where both groups exchanged knowledge, shared experiences and explored areas of common interest.

Launched in 2019, the National Experts Program has now graduated a total of 86 Emirati experts, with one of the highest concentrations of advanced degree holders. In the fourth cohort alone, 24 percent of participants hold a PhD and 76 percent have a master’s degree.

About National Experts Program (NEP)

Developed under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and under the custodianship of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, the National Experts Program is a multi-dimensional learning initiative for Emirati experts who are poised to play a transformative role. Aligned with the UAE’s national priorities, the program aims to develop technical experts within key future-growth sectors.

NEP operates a 12-month development program combining academic courses, immersive work experience, and mentoring by top government and business leaders. To date, 61 Emiratis have graduated from the first three editions of NEP, putting the skills they acquired into practice and helping drive positive and sustainable results that serve the nation.

