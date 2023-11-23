Dubai, UAE: Prestige One Developments is now the fastest growing independent property developer in the UAE. It follows the groundbreaking of two major Dubai residential projects worth AED 500 million (USD 135mn+) - The Residence in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and Vista in Dubai Sports City. The company has demonstrated a rapid percentage increase in new assets under development in 2023, pinpointing the business as Dubai’s current fastest growing developer.

Founder and CEO of Prestige One Developments, Ajmal Saifi said, “The demand for Dubai real estate is soaring as people from around the globe see the potential and world-class vision of this incredible city. To meet the requirements of investors and end users alike, we have designed, contracted and commenced construction on more than half a billion dirhams of projects. This is just the start of our ambitions to introduce well designed, luxury lifestyle developments to the global inhabitants of the UAE.”

Prestige One Developments has completely sold out The Residence, while there are only a few select units left in the developer’s Vista project. These elegant residential properties have attracted a mix of buyers, from investors to end users.

Over the coming months, Prestige One Developments will also start construction on additional units, with more ‘coming soon’ projects poised to be unveiled. The business is also expanding its presence, with further offices planned to accommodate its burgeoning team of experts and a brand new, state-of-the-art sales centre powered by the latest sales technology tools.

