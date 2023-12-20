Collaboration aimed at promoting energy-efficient solutions towards smart grid management

Dubai, UAE – e& enterprise, part of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), has joined forces with Schneider Electric, a leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, to enhance operational efficiencies across its grid network, in line with the UAE Green Agenda 2030. The agreement was signed during a special ceremony at COP28 UAE, which took place in Dubai, UAE at Expo City from November 30 to December 12.

The collaboration is aimed at promoting clean energy solutions and ensuring environmental protection. Through this collaboration, e& enterprise will explore new and alternative types of energy sources, load and generation volatility, as well as address any changes in demand pattern and new reliability requirements.

Alberto Araque, CEO, e& enterprise IoT & AI commented: “This partnership will help us achieve enhanced system management, real-time adaptability, and a seamless transition towards a dynamic, digital era of grid management. Together with Schneider Electric, we aim to empower our customers through tailored and energy-efficient solutions to successfully navigate end-to-end their digital transformation journeys.”

Walid Sheta, President of MEA Zone, Schneider Electric added: “This agreement with e& enterprise reflects our shared dedication to advancing digital grid solutions in the UAE. Together, our collaboration not only optimizes operational efficiencies across the grid network but also supports the UAE in achieving its energy efficiency ambitions. We are focused on bringing our expertise to the grid network, coupled with e& enterprise's expertise across government, large-scale enterprises, and corporate sectors."

e& enterprise operates in UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, delivering innovative digital vertical value propositions enabling sustainable developments, safer cities, enhanced government services, connected healthcare, enriched education, digital banking, highly automated industries, manufacturing, and logistics. With a successful track record of designing, delivering and operating impactful, intelligent and secure end-to-end digital solutions using resilient platforms, e& enterprise offers comprehensive consulting, business modelling, solution design, programme management, project execution and delivery, and post-implementation support.

​​​​​​About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

For more information please visit: https://www.se.com/ae/en/

e& enterprise, from e&

To learn more about e& enterprise, please visit https://eandenterprise.com/en/index.jsp