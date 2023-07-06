Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) built over 1,800 spare parts for its power generation, transmission and distribution divisions at its 3D printing lab, which saved the DFM-listed utility 509,658 UAE dirhams ($138,773) in 2021 and 2022.

DEWA said in a statement that the 3D printing facility, located in within its Research and Development (R&D) Centre, utilises over 20 materials covering various engineering applications, including metal and high-performance thermoplastics.

It said the average time to provide printed spare parts is just four days.

“Through our R&D Centre, we are keen to develop 3D printing technologies, additive manufacturing, and other innovative technologies that are used internally to print spare parts for devices and equipment. This reduces procurement time and cost, extends the lifespan of these devices, and promotes innovation,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA.

Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA added that 3D printing technology helps tackle challenges posed by equipment obsolescence, spare parts no longer being manufactured or sold, and high costs associated with replacing the entire system.

Since its launch, the R&D Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has filed 23 patents, of which three have been granted. The statement said three of the filed patents are specifically related to 3D printing.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

