Abu Dhabi, UAE: Founder of UAE-based inclusive employment solution ImInclusive, social innovator and entrepreneur, Hafsa Qadeer presented employment solutions with the multi-stakeholder forum, at United Nations headquarters in New York in February. Qadeer showcased solutions that deliver equity including People of Determination, and shared best practices on how different stakeholders can work together to design and implement policies that help countries create full, productive, and decent employment aiding recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

ImInclusive was nominated to present the success of social entrepreneurial solutions for the 61st session of the Commission for Social Development. The priority theme was, "Creating full and productive employment and decent work for all as a way of overcoming inequalities to accelerate the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development".

Represented by Hafsa Qadeer, ImInclusive shared the story of the social enterprise launching with the support of the Abu Dhabi Authority of Social Contribution, has grown into a certified social enterprise with complete recruitment solutions, fully involving both employers and job-seekers in growth opportunities. She emphasized that disability inclusion is a top and urgent priority in closing employment gaps worldwide.

One of the highlights of her speech was showcasing that the UAE provides opportunities to all hard-working visionaries, supporting her and her brother to launch the inclusive employment initiative when both siblings were under the age of 25. ImInclusive is one of the key success stories of the inclusion movement created by a nation committed to growing inclusively in all areas and today, it presents a global case study on investing in youth ideas to accelerate UN SDGs. Hafsa ended her presentation with a clear call to action for all governments globally to give youth a chance to innovate and invite young people to take an interest in the critical impact areas such as disability inclusion, that shape a better future for all. She mentioned, "My brother and I started a dream that has snowballed into becoming a journey of thousands of people today. Every day, we learn continuously that disability inclusion impacts every individual. Global government and corporate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategies must include disability inclusion."

H.E. Ms Alya Ahmed Saif Al Thani, Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations, Chair of the Commission for Social Development shared opening remarks of the session. It was moderated by Jean Quinn, Chair of the NGO Committee on Social Development. Other notable speakers alongside Hafsa included:

Mr Matías Sotomayor, General Director of International Relations and Institutional Communication of the National Council of Coordination of Social Policies Argentina

Ms Maryam Abdulla Al-Thani, International Projects Manager, Office of the Minister of the Social Development and the Family, State of Qatar

Mr Paul Vincent W Añover is Assistant Secretary for Employment and Human Resource Development in the Department of Labor and Employment of the Philippines

The Commission session is expected to adopt a resolution on the priority theme with action-oriented policy recommendations.

For more information about ImInclusive please visit www.iminclusive.com

About ImInclusive

Founded by social entrepreneur Hafsa Qadeer, ImInclusive began as a workplace inclusion community initiative that evolved into UAE’s 1st certified social enterprise connecting people with disabilities (People of Determination) to inclusive employers across MENA. ImInclusive provides action-focused training, tools, and resources to a large network of employers that are committed to the journey of disability inclusion. Incubated with Ma’an Abu Dhabi, Authority of Social Contribution, in 2019, ImInclusive is inspired by the journey of Ahmed Qadeer, who is a talented person with a disability, living with spina bifida. Today, ImInclusive is a multi-award-winning enterprise recognized by the United Nations, Standard Chartered, Accenture Middle East, C3 Companies Creating Change, TiE Dubai, Visa’s She’s Next Entrepreneurs and more.