JETOUR T2 was officially launched in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, marking the beginning of its international journey.

At the event, Mr. Li Xueyong, Vice President of Chery Automobile Co. Ltd, also President of JETOUR Auto, stated,“JETOUR is a brand with long-term vision. Since its inception in 2018, we have consistently adhered to “Travel+” strategy. By integrating tourism with auto industry, we strive to build vehicles that know travel needs best. Our goal is to meet comprehensive needs in our users’trips and daily lives, engaging with users globally in their journeys.“

In his view, the T2, as the first model of JETOUR off-road series, shows JETOUR latest car-making theory and technology. It offers extraordinary travel experience, meeting users’ needs.

JETOUR T2, also known as the 'Traveler' in China, has been a hot seller since its launch. It is indicated that the T2 has been breaking records in sales since its debut in September 2023. In December, it sold 13,224 units, surpassing 10,000 sales for two consecutive months in China. It has become the sales champion in the off-road vehicle segment.

Mr. Dai Lihong, Assistant President of Chery Automobile Co. Ltd and Executive Vice President of JETOUR Auto, unveiled JETOUR latest international product plan. He stated that JETOUR's future product development would focus on two core scenarios: "family travel" and "off-road travel". It is anticipated that no less than 10 key models would be launched by 2026, aiming to achieve an annual sales target of one million units.

Mr. Dai Lihong also mentioned that when developing JETOUR T2, they adopted professional opinions from off-road enthusiasts. Therefore, T2 focuses on users’ needs. T2 also adoptes brand new design language, featuring a bold and rugged shape, which is impressive at first glance.

T2 is also equipped for the first time with BorgWarner's sixth-generation four-wheel-drive technology, the fully automatic intelligent XWD system. The system can intelligently identify different road conditions and adjusts within milliseconds. When driving T2, even novice drivers without off-road experience can enjoy the thrill.

At the launch event, a professional racing driver was invited to perform a T2 show, demonstrating the charm of the car. JETOUR T2 offers various driving modes, including S (Sport), N (Normal), E (Economy), Snow, Mud, and Rock. Additionally, it has a crawling mode, which can intelligently control torque output, maintaining a fixed low speed to easily go through harsh road conditions. It effectively prevents slipping and getting stuck, further enhancing safety.

To further enhance its off-road performance, JETOUR T2 exemplifies great efforts on details. Up to 80% of the entire body structure is composed of high-strength steel. It has advantages such as a 28° approach angle, a 30° departure angle, a minimum ground clearance of 220mm, and a wading depth of 700mm. Additionally, the second-row seats can be fully folded flat. Also, T2 has over 50 storage designs. T2 can serve in various scenarios, satisfying users’ needs for both off-road driving and camping experiences.

Apart from its off-road capabilities, JETOUR T2 is also designed for comfort and intelligence. It is equipped with suede seats, a first-class co-driver seat, a five-star health cabin, and a 12-channel SONY premium audio system, creating a sense of light luxury and significantly enhancing the comfort of the travel experience. Besides, JETOUR T2 has the Snapdragon 8155 Smart Chip, 15.6-inch central control screen, a 540° panoramic parking system, and an L2-level ADAS, making more relaxing driving, more convenient parking, and safer travelling.

The outstanding quality of the T2 has also gained favour from customers. The first delivery ceremony was also held at the launch event. Mr. Li Xueyong stated that global users of JETOUR Auto exceeded one million in January 2024. Since the launch of its first model on August 18, 2018, it took 65 months for JETOUR to grow from a new car brand into a million-unit brand. It marks JETOUR as the fastest growing SUV brand in China to reach one-million sales, creating a "JETOUR Speed" far surpassing other brands.

In the future, JETOUR plans to accelerate the globalization of the T2. It would be launched in regions such as the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Standing at this new milestone of one million units, JETOUR will continue upholding the "Travel+" strategy, committed to deeply understanding users’ needs and keeping innovation, aiming to become a leading brand in global market.