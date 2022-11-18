Al Ain: The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) presented its experience in empowering students with scientific research skills as an important future tool in the 2nd “Future Forum Youth Edition “, which was organized by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) at Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco.

Prof. Ahmed Murad said, “The UAEU has worked and is still working to empower the students with scientific research tools and skills through various research programs that contribute to finding solutions based on scientific research.” He pointed out that scientific research at UAEU is an essential and important part of the academic system to enhance the students’ learning experience and connect them to the labor market. The future foresight requires involving and empowering young people with the capabilities of scientific research. Therefore, the university has developed a qualitative and ambitious strategy that enables faculty members, researchers, and students to make exceptional achievements for the next fifty years of the union of UAE.

Prof. Ahmed Murad added that, in line with the vision of developing national staff and producing graduates with scientific research skills for a better future, the university has launched several research programs, including: Summer Undergraduate Research Experience, which starts in the summer semester and continue for nine months. In April 2021, the university launched the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Research Program for undergraduate students. The university funded 56 SDGs-related research projects in the first cycle and will fund another 107 SDGs projects in the second cycle of the program.

Dr. Ahmed Murad also said that the Office of the Associate Provost for Research is launching a new students’ research program with the TRENDS Research & Advisory. The office is also developing new partnerships that will be announced in the coming period.