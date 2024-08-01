Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Three courageous UAE residents are set to make waves today as they begin The Arctic Challenge, a historic one-of-a-kind rowing expedition across the Arctic Ocean. Toby Gregory, Orlagh Dempsey, and Andy Savill will set sail on a 1,500km rowing journey from Tromso in Norway to Svalbard, one of earth’s most remote, harsh, precious and vulnerable ecosystems to highlight the critical issues of ocean conservation and plastic pollution. They are aiming to be the first unassisted and unsupported trio to complete this challenging route which will take 20-25 days of uninterrupted rowing through all conditions. During their expedition, their boat Ocean Guardian will be flying the nation’s flag, a proud moment for the country.

The Arctic Challenge is a groundbreaking voyage set to achieve historic feats, inspire global audiences, and advance scientific knowledge. In the lead up to the challenge, the team has engaged with over 60 schools and 200,000 students, with the goal of reaching one million students globally by the end of November, in time to coincide with National Day celebrations on 2nd December.

Throughout the journey, the team will conduct environmental experiments with the United Nations Environment Programme’s ‘Clean Seas’ initiative as their official partner. This focus on sustainable practices and environmental care is in support of the UAE's commitment to responsible development.

The Arctic Challenge was founded by one of the explorers, Toby Gregory as a follow-on to his monumental 2022 row across the Atlantic Ocean where he raised awareness for ocean protection in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Clean Seas project.

"This expedition is the ultimate challenge of human endurance and grueling determination, but it’s also a call to action for protecting our planet. The Arctic Challenge is unique as it combines a historic first - an unassisted three-person row across the Arctic Ocean - with our mission to combat plastic pollution and advance scientific knowledge. Through our partnership with UNEP and extensive educational outreach, we aim to inspire global action and create a lasting impact," said Gregory.

As the first woman to undertake this challenging route, Orlagh Dempsey is breaking new ground and setting a powerful example for women worldwide. Her participation in The Arctic Challenge not only underscores her personal dedication and resilience but also serves as a testament to the evolving roles of women in extreme sports and environmental advocacy. By tackling such a journey, Orlagh is championing gender equality and inspiring countless others to defy limits and pursue their ambitions.

Dempsey commented, "Being the first woman to row this route is a dream come true and a significant milestone for gender equality. This journey highlights that greatness knows no gender and shows young women that they can achieve their ambitions. It's an honor to contribute to sustainability and environmental advocacy while breaking new ground in extreme sports."

The trio are aiming to set five Guinness World Records on the expedition, highlighting the team's extraordinary achievement in pushing the limits of ocean exploration:

Northernmost latitude on land reached by a rowing vessel on the Arctic Ocean Open Waters

First trio to row the Arctic Ocean Open Waters from South to North

Northernmost latitude from which a rowing vessel started a north-to-south row on the Arctic Ocean Open Waters

Youngest average age for a team to row the Arctic Ocean Open Waters south to north

First three-person team in history to row the Arctic Ocean

There’s also a possibility of setting new records in the first female in history to row the Arctic Ocean and the first mixed team in history to row the Arctic Ocean.

