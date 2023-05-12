Highlighted key projects and contributions in developing software and solutions to overcome national and global challenges.

Announced phase 2 of Space Analytics and Solutions (SAS) Program to combat climate change.

Signed an MoU with ADNOC to expand satellite research and development.

Highlighted the UAE's role in supporting global efforts to achieve sustainability.

Showcased the UAE Space Agency’s support to the transformational projects and We The UAE 2031 vision.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The UAE Space Agency participated at the first-of-its-kind UAE Climate Tech, held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center on May 10 - 11, 2023. The participation comes as a part of the UAESA's vision to promote sustainability efforts and aimed to showcase the latest projects and contributions in developing software and solutions to overcome national and global challenges, exchange knowledge and expertise, and explore strategic partnership opportunities with industry-leading international players.

On the sidelines of its participation, the UAE Space Agency announced phase 2 of the Space Analytics and Solutions (SAS) Program to combat climate change. Phase 2 will include three new challenges, namely: the Air Quality challenge to monitor and control air pollution to achieve the targeted quality, the Infrastructure challenge to enhance infrastructure monitoring, maintenance, and operations solutions, and the Losses and Damages challenge to use satellite data to track and quantify the losses and damages inflicted by climate change. These challenges will offer entrepreneurs and researchers advisory and financial support to develop space applications to tackle climate change challenges.

Furthermore, the UAE Space Agency signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ADNOC.. The agreement promotes collaboration on research and development of satellite technology in the energy sector, launching new joint projects, and utilizing space applications to increase the work efficiency of public and private sectors.

“The UAE recognizes the importance of innovation, technology, and space applications in mitigating the impact of climate change. To achieve this, we must expand our perspective and prioritize global cooperation and public-private partnerships to leverage our collective resources towards a sustainable future for all. The UAE Space Agency is committed to driving unique initiatives and programs in collaboration with local and global partners and the private sector to foster innovation and enhance national capabilities in environmental technology and renewable energy. This will support our comprehensive development strategy and enable us to combat climate change effectively," said HE Sarah Bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of UAE Space Agency.

HE Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, said: "The space sector, with its satellites and other advanced technologies, plays a crucial role in enabling strategic decision-making in areas such as sustainability, food security, urban planning, water resource management, and sustainable agriculture. By harnessing the power of space technology, governments and international organizations can make informed decisions to advance these critical fields. The UAE Space Agency is fully committed to supporting environmental projects and investing in cutting-edge research and development to help achieve the UAE's vision of becoming a leading hub for innovation in climate tech."

Sustainability Supporting Initiatives

During its participation, the UAE Space Agency utilized smart screens and miniatures to showcase its achievements, projects, and initiatives launched to support sustainability and combat climate change. The UAE Space Agency showcased the Space Data Centre, one of the transformational projects which have a major impact on all industries over a short period of time to ensure the implementation of the UAE's government's new work plan, while transforming the government’s workflow to promote efficiency and competitiveness. The Space Data Center accelerates the realization of a highly competitive innovation ecosystem to achieve the objectives of ‘We The UAE 2031’ vision, positively impact society and various industries, and become the leading and most advanced support system for the UAE's plans over the next decade.

The UAE Space Agency highlighted Geospatial Analytics Platform-Space Data Center, which provides scientists, scholars, public and private entities, start-ups and community members with access to satellite data to help develop space applications and value-added services (VAS). Additionally, the UAESA showcased the partnership with ‘Bayanat’, the platform developer and operator, as part of the UAE Space Agency's vision to build an innovative ecosystem to to utilize space data and technologies to address global sustainability challenges, promote public-private partnerships, and expand local and international agreements.

The visitors were also introduced Space Analytics and Solutions (SAS) Program and its key projects, which includes several initiatives in the fields of food security, greenhouse gases monitoring, environmental and vegetation monitoring, and infrastructure. They were also briefed on the Climate Change Challenge and the next phases of utilizing satellite data to innovate new scalable solutions, to support agricultural and environmental efforts and face the challenges of food security and climate change. The results of the Space Analytics and Solutions (SAS) Program challenges will be shared at COP28, hosted by the UAE in November 2023, as well as deploying all developed space applications on the Geospatial Analytics Platform - Space Data Center marketplace.

-Ends-

About the UAE Space Agency (UAESA)

The UAE Space Agency is a federal agency that was created under Federal Law by Decree No. 1 of 2014. The space sector includes all projects, activities and programs related to outer space. UAESA is responsible for developing and regulating the space sector in the UAE, supporting a sustainable national economy, developing human talents, bolstering R&D projects in the space sector, as well as enhancing and promoting the UAE’s role on the regional and global space map. It is entrusted with providing all administrative services in accordance with the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and transparency, as well as establishing a culture of innovation in the institutional ecosystem.