Abu Dhabi, UAE: The UAE Space Agency has been awarded the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) Ethics Kitemark for the third consecutive year, maintaining its distinction as the world’s first space agency to receive this international honour.

The CIPS Ethics Kitemark is a globally respected standard that recognises organisations and individuals committed to upholding the highest principles of ethical behaviour and integrity in procurement and supply chain management. To be awarded the Kitemark, organisations must demonstrate that staff have completed annual ethics training and that CIPS' globally recognised code of ethics has been adopted and embedded into procurement policies and procedures.

This certification reflects the UAE Space Agency’s strategic commitment to transparency, good governance and global best practice as it continues to grow its role as a leader in space exploration and scientific innovation. By aligning procurement activities with international standards, the Agency is ensuring that its supplier partnerships are fair, accountable and sustainable, and that public trust is maintained in every aspect of its operations.

Commenting on the achievement, Sam Achampong, Regional Director, CIPS MENA, said: “Ethical procurement is the foundation of public trust and long-term organisational success. The UAE Space Agency’s commitment to ethics, transparency, and professionalism sets a powerful example for both the public sector and the global space community. We are proud to recognise the Agency’s leadership with the CIPS Ethics Kitemark for a third consecutive year.”

The Ethics Kitemark also contributes to building internal capability, helping organisations identify and mitigate risk, prevent unethical conduct, and improve procurement outcomes. It is increasingly seen as a mark of assurance for stakeholders, partners, and international collaborators.

In addition to its focus on ethical practice, the UAE Space Agency has invested in developing the skills and competencies of its procurement team. This includes professional development pathways such as the MCIPS (Member of the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply) qualification, a globally recognised standard of procurement excellence.

Maha Al Mansoori, Director of the Support Services Department at the UAE Space Agency, said: “As we pursue ambitious goals in science, technology and space exploration, we recognise that integrity must remain central to how we operate. Achieving the CIPS Ethics Kitemark for the third year running is not only a testament to our team’s dedication, but also a reflection of our commitment to responsible procurement that aligns with the values of the UAE Government. We are proud to lead the way for ethical sourcing in the space sector globally.”

For more information about the UAE Space Agency, visit: www.space.gov.ae

To learn more about the CIPS Ethics Kitemark, visit: www.cips.org

