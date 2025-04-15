Dubai, United Arab Emirates - In response to growing demand from retail investors for greater access to Asian markets, trading and investing platform eToro has announced the phased rollout of all Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX)-listed stocks and exchange-traded products (ETPs) to its platform. These include exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as well as Leveraged and Inverse Products (L&I Products). Investors will also benefit from high-quality, real-time pricing data provided by HKEX.

George Naddaf, Managing Director MENA, eToro commented, “The Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the world’s leading financial hubs – a gateway between China and international markets, home to some of the largest and most innovative companies in Asia. With this new addition, UAE investors can now access a broader range of Chinese and Asian equities directly on the eToro platform. This expansion enhances our already diverse market offering and reinforces our commitment to making global investing more accessible. In an environment of global uncertainty, it provides a timely opportunity for UAE-based investors to diversify beyond traditional US-heavy portfolios and tap into Asia’s long-term growth potential.”

This development will vastly enhance access to Chinese and other Asian equities on the eToro platform, broadening investment opportunities for eToro’s users globally.

Yossi Brandes, VP of Execution Services at eToro, said: “At eToro, our mission is to make global markets more accessible to everyone, which is why we have enabled access to more than 20 stock exchanges. By expanding our stock and ETP offering to include more companies listed on HKEX – one of the world’s top ten stock exchanges by market capitalisation – we are further strengthening this commitment, providing investors with access to leading Chinese and international companies. This underscores our dedication to continuously enhancing our product suite, ensuring we meet the evolving needs of investors both globally and locally.”

Winnie Sin, Head of Data Business, Platform & Market Structure Development at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited said: “We are delighted to work with eToro to bring the dynamic opportunities of our market to the international investor community. This collaboration will enhance retail investors’ access to the Hong Kong market and empower their decision-making with high-quality market data. With our unique role as the superconnector between Mainland China and the rest of the world, we are dedicated to enhancing capital market channels, products, and partnerships, thereby reinforcing our position as the leading platform that connects capital with opportunity.”

The inclusion of HKEX- listed instruments further strengthens eToro’s global equities offering, enabling users to trade assets from over 20 stock exchanges through a single platform. Earlier this year, eToro added Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) stocks, providing investors with access to over 30 leading UAE companies across diverse sectors, including energy, real estate, banking, finance, technology and healthcare. The addition of HKEX continues this momentum - thereby broadening investor access to key global markets across Asia and Middle East.

