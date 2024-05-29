Abu Dhabi-UAE: The UAE has made great strides in global competitiveness to become a hub for the smart, autonomous and electric vehicles industry, the third edition of Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) Forum heard today during a session joined by public and private sector leaders.

In a session on ‘Multi-OEM collaboration in mobility: Mobility clusters’ role in catalyzing convergence of industries to accelerate smart mobility’, participants discussed how mobility clusters are supporting the country’s efforts to become a global key player in smart and autonomous mobility solutions.

The panel included Arafat Al Yafai, Executive Director of the Industrial Development Bureau, ADDED; Stephane Timpano, CEO of Aspire; Yvonne Winter, Co-Founder of Flynow Aviation; Bader Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution; Dr. Hua Zhong, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President of WeRide; and Zhang Xiaoyan, VP of China Center for Information Industry Development.

