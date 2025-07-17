Dubai, UAE – His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Trustees for MAJRA National CSR Fund, joined Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder of Careem, at one of Careem’s Captain Cooling Stations. They distributed cooling kits containing towels, water bottles, and hydration supplements to delivery captains from Careem, Talabat, and Noon.

Careem relaunched its Captain Summer Initiative this year in collaboration with the MAJRA National CSR Fund, providing extensive support to more than 60,000 delivery captains from various delivery platforms across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah. The initiative aims to safeguard the health and safety of delivery workers during the summer months.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder of Careem, commented: “Ensuring the health and safety of our delivery captains is a top priority, especially during the summer months. We appreciate the support of His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri and our collaboration with MAJRA National CSR Fund, enabling us to significantly enhance working conditions for thousands of delivery workers across the UAE - not just those who work with Careem.”

The Captain Summer Initiative includes air-conditioned mobile rest areas and sustainable, solar-powered rest stops strategically located at high-traffic points. These stations offer temperature-controlled environments, free Wi-Fi, drinking water, and refreshments, providing delivery captains a comfortable space to rest and rehydrate during their shifts.

