Industrial exports climb to a record AED 262 billion as the UAE accelerates its transformation into an advanced manufacturing powerhouse.

UAE launches major national drive to localize more than 5,000 products across strategic and critical sectors, strengthening industrial resilience and supply chain security.

Through the National In-Country Value Program, the UAE has turned spending into investment; in our economy, our factories, our talent, and our future.

Dr. Al Jaber delivers defining message: "Industry is not a choice, it is a sovereign necessity. It is the foundation of economic security and national resilience. Those who manufacture own their decisions. Those who build, own their future."

He underscored the strategic importance of Direct Domestic Investment, urging the private sector and sovereign funds to make national investment their top priority.

The “Make it with ADNOC” forum unveiled procurement opportunities and planned projects worth more than AED 200 billion over the next two years, reinforcing ADNOC’s role as a catalyst for UAE industrial growth.

MIITE 2026 cements the UAE's position as the world's premier platform for manufacturing, technology, investment, and industrial innovation

On the emergence of AI: "AI will no longer be just a tool in our factories. It will become a partner in decision-making.

In a message to global investors, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber highlighted the UAE’s competitive advantage: trusted governance, flexible regulation, world-class infrastructure, advanced financial services, and global connectivity.

"Real strength is not measured by the abundance of resources a nation possesses, but by the ability to convert them into long-term value, resilience, and national progress.

"The economies of the future will be built on three foundations: energy that powers, technology that thinks, and industry that produces."

UAE leadership says the country emerged from recent attacks “stronger, more resilient, and more determined,” citing national unity and institutional preparedness.

Dr. Al Jaber paid tribute to the UAE Armed Forces – who are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their unification – frontline personnel, emergency responders, and national institutions for safeguarding stability and ensuring continuity during the recent crisis.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber: “The UAE’s sovereign decision to exit OPEC and OPEC+ is not directed against anyone, any country, or institution, or partner. It reflects where the UAE is today, and where it is going.

It is a carefully considered strategic decision that reflects our capabilities, the diversification of our economy and our ambitions for the future.

UAE will remain a reliable and responsible global energy partner following its OPEC and OPEC+ exit.

On the Strait of Hormuz: "The continued closure of the Strait is everyone's problem to solve. You do not get to be a spectator. There are no bystanders in a crisis that everyone is paying for. No one is insulated from the effects of its closure."

"The question of whether Hormuz is a global problem has already been answered; by the market, by the price signal, by the inflation reports."

A firm red line on international law: "Freedom of international navigation is non-negotiable and cannot be compromised. The legal status of the Strait as an international waterway must not be altered. Any change to these principles would constitute a dangerous and unacceptable precedent; and a direct threat to global economic security."

Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, today opened the fifth and largest edition of Make it in the Emirates, the UAE’s flagship industrial platform, announcing AED 180 billion in new industrial procurement opportunities in a national drive to localize more than 5,000 products across sectors critical to economic, food, and healthcare security.

Opening the forum following a three-month period that has tested the region deeply, His Excellency Dr. Al Jaber said the UAE continues to transform challenges into opportunities, emphasizing that resilience, sovereignty, and industrial capability are central pillars of the country’s long-term economic strategy.

“History remembers the challenges nations face. But it also remembers how nations respond to them and what they build next,” His Excellency said. “There is a great difference between those who focus only on surviving crises, and those who seize them as opportunities and turn them into new beginnings. In the UAE, we do not simply endure hardships. We emerge from them stronger.”

He added: “We do not wait for transformation; we drive it. We do not simply adapt to the future; we help shape it.”

He also paid tribute to the UAE Armed Forces – who are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their unification – frontline personnel, emergency responders, and national institutions for safeguarding stability during the recent crisis.

Industrial sector contribution reaches AED 200 billion

His Excellency Dr. Al Jaber said the UAE’s industrial strategy continues to deliver structural transformation across the national economy.

Industrial sector contribution has reached AED 200 billion, a 70 percent increase since 2021; while industrial exports climbed to AED 262 billion, including AED 92 billion in advanced industrial exports.

“These figures are not merely growth,” His Excellency said. “They are proof that our industrial economic model works, produces, and continues to accelerate.”

He highlighted the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program as a key driver of this progress, helping turn spending into investment “in our economy, our factories, our talent, and our future.”

Today, with the support of the UAE leadership and endorsement of the Cabinet, the value of industrial procurement opportunities will increase from AED 168 billion to AED 180 billion over the next decade.

Make it in the Emirates follows the Make it with ADNOC forum held on Sunday with the support of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. The forum unveiled procurement opportunities and planned projects worth more than AED 200 billion over the next two years, reinforcing ADNOC’s role as a catalyst for UAE industrial growth.

The Local+ initiative was also announced at the forum, which connects engineering, procurement, construction, and services contractors with 70 qualified Emirati manufacturers.

Economic security cannot be imported – it must be built

His Excellency Dr. Al Jaber emphasized that industry is not simply an economic choice, but “a necessity” that strengthens resilience, protects the national economy from global volatility, and enhances the country’s ability to withstand disruption.

Referring to the importance of safeguarding international trade routes, he warned that disruptions to strategic maritime corridors affect not only one region, but the global economy.

“Economic security cannot be imported – it must be built and protected,” His Excellency said.

“The security of vital trade routes is not a regional matter alone, but a shared global responsibility.”

Addressing the crisis around the Strait of Hormuz, His Excellency reaffirmed the UAE’s position on freedom of navigation and the legal status of international waterways.

“Freedom of international navigation is non-negotiable and cannot be compromised,” he said. “Any change to these principles would constitute a dangerous and unacceptable precedent and a direct threat to global economic security.”

UAE reshapes its position in the global energy landscape

His Excellency said the UAE is entering “a new chapter” in which it is reshaping its place in the global economy with “confidence, clarity, and ambition.”

He described the UAE’s decision to reposition itself within the global energy landscape, including its exit from OPEC and OPEC+, as “a carefully considered strategic decision” that “is not directed against anyone, any country, or institution” and is aligned with the country’s long-term national interests and economic ambitions.

“[The decision] serves our national interests and long-term strategic objectives, aligns with our industrial, economic, and developmental ambitions, and gives us greater ability to accelerate investment, expand, and create value,” His Excellency said.

“Real strength is not measured by the abundance of resources, but by how they are harnessed to create value and serve the nation.”

He stressed that the UAE “will remain a trusted and responsible partner in global energy markets” and will continue supporting market stability “from a position of greater flexibility.”

He added that the move forms part of a broader national strategy to reshape the economy and industrial base through a vision that connects energy, technology, and industry, aligning resources with national priorities to build a stronger economy.

AI to become an industrial brain across UAE factories

In line with the UAE government’s direction to deploy AI agents and advanced AI models across services and operations, the country is launching what His Excellency described as an unprecedented technological and digital transformation across its industrial ecosystem.

“Artificial intelligence will no longer be just a tool in our factories,” he said. “It will become an industrial brain and a partner in decision-making – redefining efficiency, productivity, and the decision-making process.”

He added that the transformation reflects an integrated economic model through which the UAE is shaping and anticipating the future.

A global platform for industrial growth

Addressing investors and manufacturers, His Excellency positioned the UAE as a global platform for growth, offering a business environment built on credibility and trust, flexible regulation, disciplined governance, world-class financial services, advanced infrastructure and logistics, and strong connectivity to international markets.

“In the UAE, ideas are transformed into industries, and investment is transformed into value,” he said.

His Excellency also called on the UAE’s private sector, chambers of commerce and industry, and sovereign wealth funds to prioritize domestic investment.

“Direct Domestic Investment is no longer an option – it is a priority,” he said. “Because it is an investment in our stability, our economic sovereignty, and the future of generations to come.”

The way ahead

“The economies of the future will be built on three foundations: energy that powers, technology that thinks, and industry that produces,” His Excellency said.

“Those who successfully combine energy, artificial intelligence, and industry will strengthen their ability to grow and compete globally. And that ecosystem is already taking shape here in the United Arab Emirates.”

His Excellency’s closing message was direct: “From the UAE, opportunities begin. From the UAE, industries launch to the world.”

“Build with us. Invest with us. Make it in the Emirates.”

About Make it in the Emirates (MIITE)

Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) is the UAE’s national industrial platform, led by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), driving industrial growth, localization, and global competitiveness.

Now in its fifth edition, MIITE brings together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and manufacturers to enable partnerships, unlock procurement opportunities, and accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing and AI across priority sectors.

Through the In-Country Value (ICV) Program, government expenditure has been redirected into the national economy, supporting local industry and strengthening supply chains. The platform also connects companies to over AED 168 billion in procurement opportunities and supports the localization of 5,000+ products.

Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the ADNOC Group and L’IMAD, and organized by the ADNEC Group. MIITE supports the UAE’s long-term economic diversification ambitions under “We the UAE 2031” and “UAE Centennial 2071”.

For more information about the fifth edition of “Make it in the Emirates,” please visit: https://www.miite.ae

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT)

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the United Arab Emirates shapes industrial policies, advances technology transformation, enhances the competitiveness of the national industrial sector, and develops the UAE’s quality infrastructure. These efforts support the growth of a sustainable and advanced industrial economy, recognizing industry as a cornerstone of the national economy and security, contributing to stability, continuity, and resilience in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Established in July 2020, the Ministry was created to empower the national industrial sector and accelerate industrial transformation across the UAE. MoIAT builds strategic partnerships and leads national initiatives that support the growth of future industries, strengthen economic resilience, and attract industrial investment.

The Ministry works to advance the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, strengthen supply chain resilience, support technology transformation and expand access to global markets. It focuses on accelerating the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors including food security, healthcare, defense, space, aerospace and digital economy.

MoIAT also enhances national In-Country Value (ICV), supports entrepreneurship, and empower Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of UAE manufactured products in both local and international markets.

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), MoIAT connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs to offtake opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that enable business growth, advance industrial self-sufficiency, and deliver tangible economic and social impact.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: MEDIA@moiat.gov.ae

About the Ministry of Culture

The UAE’s Ministry of Culture is guided by the noble vision of nurturing ‘Culture that Inspires the World’, aligning with the wise leadership’s ambitious aim to build a harmonious society led by patriotism, confidence in its leadership, and a commitment to positioning culture and creativity as instruments of knowledge dissemination and inclusivity. This vision also reflects the Ministry’s goal of nurturing a holistic sense of national identity rooted in Emirati cultural values, which serves as a source of inspiration for all citizens due to its distinct principles.

To realise this vision, the Ministry strives to enhance national identity, highlighting its key role in positively shaping citizens’ lives. This includes concerted efforts to protect the UAE’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage, while embedding it as an integral facet of social consciousness, through strategic national ventures, documentation and social-awareness programmes. The Ministry is also dedicated to preserving the integrity of the Arabic language through policies and initiatives that ensure its presence and use across diverse sectors.

Moreover, the Ministry has developed a national strategy for the cultural and creative industries, in partnership with various federal government entities, further underscoring this vital sector’s economic significance. This strategy is based on various key pillars, such as empowering creators, integrating them into the labour market, enhancing their business environment and attracting new talents to support the sector’s ongoing growth and enhance its contribution to the national GDP.

The Ministry further supervises operations of a range of cultural assets and centres across the country. It also organises community-based cultural initiatives and events at these venues, in addition to implementing creator empowerment and up-skilling programmes, which aim to enhance the local community’s participation in cultural and creative fields. Moreover, the Ministry represents the UAE at both regional and international cultural forums, including UN meetings, while also leading several international initiatives, such as cultural exchange programs and signing of MoUs.

Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services.

Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit:

https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

For media inquiries, please contact: media@adnoc.ae

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences that provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023 that provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group’s tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group’s diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate’s creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.