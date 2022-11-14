Abu Dhabi: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Emirates News Agency - WAM have inked a partnership agreement to enhance media coverage of the organisation’s initiatives on a range of traditional and modern platforms both inside and outside the UAE and in various languages. The association aims to contribute to solidifying Abu Dhabi’s position as the World of Jiu-Jitsu Capital for that sport by leveraging the agency's assets, including its international relations and expertise, and the numerous agreements it has with different entities throughout the world.

The partnership coincides with the extensive expansion WAM is currently undergoing by broadening the languages and distribution platforms in which it offers services both domestically and overseas. Given the agency’s extensive reach and external influence, the UAE champions' accomplishments will be seen by a wide range of audiences.

The signing ceremony was attended by His Excellency Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Ju Jitsu Asian Federations, First Vice President of the International Federation, and His Excellency Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM. Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations and Abdullah Abdul Karim, Acting Executive Director, WAM signed the agreement on behalf of the organisations.

According to the agreement, WAM will support various activities run by the Federation that are aimed at advancing sports and enhancing Abu Dhabi's status as a premier host for significant international events, as demonstrated by the participation of 5000 athletes from over a hundred different countries in the 14th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

His Excellency Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi thanked sponsors and partners during the brief ceremony that was conducted at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City. “The UAEJJF’s sponsors and partners are major contributors to the successes and victories achieved by our athletes at various forums. Their ongoing support will inspire our athletes to achieve greater success in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, His Excellency Mohammed Jalal AlRayssi expressed gratitude to His Excellency Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi and the Board of Directors of the UAEJJF for their endorsement of the Emirates News Agency’s capabilities.

“We are pleased to work with the UAEJJF to spread the word about the productive efforts they make both at home and abroad. WAM will make every effort to support the Federation's endeavors and help our heroes in achieving even more," he said.

For his part, Fahad Ali Al Shamsi said that the MOU shows the partners’ keen interest in the various initiatives made by the UAEJJF.

“The cooperation with WAM is proof that our partners are part of the major achievements of the Federation in developing champions, discovering and honing talents, and reaping successes. The ongoing support from WAM will greatly enhance our efforts and guarantee future success,” he said.

Abdullah Abdul Karim, on the other hand, referred to the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation as a ‘Federation of Achievements.’

“The UAEJJF has taken significant qualitative strides in popularising and developing jiu-jitsu in a remarkably short amount of time, whether it is by professionally organising competitions or by supporting a team that takes home gold at the continental and international levels. This is precisely why WAM decided to put all its resources to support the Federation's efforts to spread its achievements throughout the world through its news content and all its platforms in a variety of languages,” he said.

