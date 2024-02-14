​​​​Abu Dhabi, UAE — Al Masaood Group, one of Abu Dhabi’s largest integrated industrial, commercial, and service organisations with over five decades of growth across 18 market segments, is transforming into an intelligent enterprise through the deployment of cloud-based solutions from global technology company SAP SE (NYSE: SAP).

With a specific focus on the automotive, industrial, and property teams, SAP’s solutions help deliver to Al Masaood Group a single source of real-time information across its entire enterprise, automating and centralizing key business processes for greater efficiency and more informed decision-making. As human capital development is a key priority for the Group, Al Masaood will also deploy SAP SuccessFactors to help reduce manual HR processes and create a holistic view of its growing workforce, from recruitment to career development and succession planning.

Another area of joint focus for Al Masaood Group is sustainability, with the trading organization delivering a wide range of innovative and sustainable industrial solutions, such as eco-friendly modular buildings, mobile solar applications, solar-powered EV charging units, and hydrogen system development.

Fundamental to Al Masaood Group’s strategy is SAP’s 50+ years of industry expertise leveraged within SAP’s solutions, including sector-specific software to manage automotive sales and services as well as property, industrial and marine services, in line with the company’s diverse business interests. Al Masaood’s aim to become an intelligent enterprise will also see the deployment of RISE with SAP to benefit from cloud computing strategies as well as S/4HANA Private Cloud Edition for enterprise resource planning.

“All of the sectors in which we operate are highly competitive, and SAP’s embedded industry expertise was a major factor in Al Masaood Group’s decision-making,” said Meiraj Hussain, Head of Corporate Support, Al Masaood Group. “In areas of our business such as customer experiences, human capital, financial processes, and reporting, we anticipate significant cost savings through automation, deployment of AI-enabled processes, and a single, centralized view of our entire organization so we can quickly capitalize on new growth opportunities and make real-time, informed business decisions”.

“Highly diverse conglomerates such as Al Masaood Group present significant opportunities for SAP to leverage our decades of industry-specific and regional expertise to optimize business processes and enhance operational efficiency,” said Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice President, Middle East Africa, South, SAP. “With a commitment to empower and transform each aspect of its organization through technology, Al Masaood Group is set to become one of the UAE’s most innovative private sector organizations.”

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter: @SAPNews.

About Al Masaood

Established in 1970, Al Masaood Group is an Abu Dhabi-based family conglomerate that operates 21 global brands, contributing extensively to the success story, economic growth, and diversity of the region. With three main verticals - automotive, industrial, and property - Al Masaood is a trusted partner for both public and private sectors in Abu Dhabi.

Aligned with the UAE's strategy for sustainable growth and economic diversity, Al Masaood provides a wide range of industrial solutions across strategic sectors, including utilities, marine, heavy equipment & machinery, logistics, and modular construction. It also caters to various retail sectors, such as automotive and accessories.

Al Masaood takes pride in its diverse workforce from over 50 nations. The Group has received recognition as one of Forbes' Top 100 Arab Family Businesses for three consecutive years. Emiratisation is a top priority for Al Masaood, and the Group actively promotes vocational training programs to enhance the skills of Emiratis.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Al Masaood has introduced the UAE's first locally manufactured solar charging solution for electric vehicles and hybrid marine vessels. The Group actively collaborates with the Abu Dhabi government and supports community-driven initiatives in the capital.

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2023 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

For more information, press only:

Husain Al Tamimi, SAP, husain.tamimi@sap.com

Claire McPeak, SAP, c.mcpeak@sap.com

Michelle Oribello, Wallis, sap@wallispr.com