CSC signs agreement with VentureOne to deploy advanced cybersecurity solutions including EQKD

QuantumGate’s Crypto Discovery Tool supports one of the world’s first coordinated national post-quantum migration programs

TII-developed national cryptographic libraries and quantum communications technology form the foundation of each solution

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) yesterday signed an agreement with the Advanced Technology Research Council’s (ATRC) and its entities at Make it in the Emirates, that will accelerate the UAE’s transion to quantum safe security and strengthen national resilience against evolving cyber threats.

The contract was consolidated between VentureOne, ATRC’s commercial arm and CSC, to deploy and scale cybersecurity solutions. This will support one of the world’s first coordinated national post-quantum migration plans. The solutions are based on cryptographic libraries developed by the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), QuantumGate’s Crypto Discovery Tool (CDT), and the Entanglement-based Quantum Key Distribution (EQKD) developed at TII and commercialized by VentureOne, and others.

The expanded collaboration comes amid a period of heightened cyber risk globally and across the region, in addition to the longer-term challenge posed by quantum computing.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwai, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, said: “Preparing for the impact of quantum computing is a national priority. Strengthening our cryptographic foundations today ensures the long-term security of our digital infrastructure. Through our continued collaboration with TII, VentureOne, and QuantumGate, we are building resilient, future-ready cybersecurity capabilities that strengthen the UAE’s readiness for the quantum era while supporting a secure and coordinated national transition to post-quantum cryptography.”

H.E. Shahab Issa Abu Shahab, Director General of ATRC, said: “The transition to quantum-safe security cannot wait until quantum threats arrive. The UAE must act now to strengthen the resilience of its digital infrastructure and critical systems. Through this collaboration with the UAE Cyber Security Council, we are accelerating the deployment of sovereign cybersecurity technologies developed within the ATRC ecosystem and supporting the UAE’s long-term transition to quantum-resilient security.”

The UAE Cyber Security Council will work with QuantumGate to scale deployment of the Crypto Discovery Tool. CDT is an Abu Dhabi-developed platform designed to support cryptographic discovery, inventory management, and vulnerability assessment. Customized to requirements set by the UAE National Cryptography Center, the tool enables organizations to establish a structured migration path toward hardened, quantum-resilient security. This will enable critical public and private sector entities to plan and execute transition to quantum-resilient encryption standards.

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII and QuantumGate, said: “CDT provides a data-driven view of cryptographic readiness and exposure across complex environments and enables organizations to migrate with confidence. By working closely with the UAE Cyber Security Council, we are helping translate national ambition into operational readiness and supporting critical sectors as they prepare for the post-quantum era.”

Following a successful pilot, CSC will also deploy VentureOne’s Entanglement-based Quantum Key Distribution solution alongside other advanced cryptographic and post-quantum solutions. Built on quantum communication technologies, EQKD uses quantum entanglement to generate highly secure encryption keys, which were used to securely connect data centers at a major Abu Dhabi entity. The technology will be scaled across government and enterprise environments alongside other post-quantum cybersecurity capabilities.

At the core of the UAE’s transition efforts are the national cryptographic libraries, which are developed and stewarded by TII and commercialized by VentureOne as the UAE’s official cryptographic foundation. Designed for integration into widely deployed government and enterprise systems, the libraries include both classical and post-quantum algorithms that support a coordinated, scalable transition to quantum resilient security.

TII’s Security Laboratory will also support this work. One of the only facilities in the UAE dedicated to cryptographic compliance testing, it provides validation of cryptographic assets against national regulatory requirements and approved standards, ensuring secure and trusted deployment.

In addition to technology deployment and research collaboration, the initiative includes national readiness programs, workforce training, and awareness initiatives designed to help organizations prepare for the transition to quantum-safe security, aligned with international post-quantum standards including those established by NIST.

About UAE Cyber Security Council

The Cabinet of the UAE formed the Cyber Security Council in 2020 to support the UAE’s commitment to achieving a safer digital transformation. It is headed by H.E. Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti and comprises a variety of federal and municipal authorities in the UAE. The Council is tasked with developing legislative and regulatory frameworks that address various issues, including cybersecurity and cybercrime, as well as securing present and upcoming technologies. The Council’s goal is to propose policies and legislation to improve cybersecurity in the country for all targeted sectors and bring them to the Cabinet for adoption and implementation in collaboration with the relevant authorities. It also aims to increase the readiness of all sectors to respond to emergency attacks efficiently and professionally, thereby enhancing the UAE’s pioneering drive towards a highly developed digital future and creating a secure and solid cyber infrastructure. The Council seeks to portray the forward-thinking vision of the UAE’s solid leadership and proactive approach through highly specialized and active agencies capable of providing digital protection, securing an advanced infrastructure to ensure business continuity, and providing services regularly in all economic, educational, health, and social activities. The Council also works on spreading the cybersecurity culture through initiatives designed for various segments and protecting society from hacked online sites.

About Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC)

The Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) is Abu Dhabi’s government entity responsible for shaping the emirate’s research and development ecosystem and defining its strategic priorities. Through its subsidiaries, ASPIRE, the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), and VentureOne, ATRC is attracting the world's brightest scientific minds and accelerating global innovation leadership from lab to market, across AI, quantum computing, robotics, cryptography, and other exponential technologies.

Guided by a commitment to nurturing STEM talent, coordinating efficient investment and shaping policy and regulation for responsible technology deployment, ATRC collaborates across government, academia, and industry to establish Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE as a global hub for knowledge and innovation for the Intelligence Age.

For more information, visit www.atrc.ae