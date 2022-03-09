Ali & Sons, has chosen Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to support its rapid business diversification and growth. With Oracle Cloud, Ali & Sons aims to optimize Finance, HR, Supply Chain and customer experience processes to reduce costs and respond to rapidly changing market demands.



ChainSys, a leading provider of cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions has been chosen by Ali & Sons, to configure and implement Oracle Fusion applications across the Group.

Shamis Al Dhaheri, Group Managing Director at Ali & Sons:

"We see this as a transformational project for Ali & Sons and is part of our strategy to upgrade all corporate systems into the cloud. The successful implementation of Oracle Cloud will bring us closer to our long-term growth strategy by replacing legacy systems with a single integrated enterprise system. We anticipate increased efficiencies and productivity through automation and collaboration, and improved visibility and actionable insights to drive performance."



Mek, CEO, ChainSys said:

"We look forward to work in partnership with Ali & Sons to deliver this exciting project and supporting Ali & Sons to achieve its vision for best-practice cloud-based service delivery over the coming years. ChainSys has significant and unrivalled experience in delivering Oracle Cloud solutions across the globe and we look forward bringing our lessons learned to Ali & Sons in the successful delivery of Oracle Cloud solution”.



The critical delivery of new ways of working supports Ali & Sons strategic transformation journey in improving services to its customers, improving employee morale by providing the right tools and skills to do their jobs and providing efficient and effective processes across the business.

About Ali & Sons

Established in 1979 and based in Abu Dhabi, Ali & Sons’ business portfolio spans automotive, oil and gas, retail, engineering and construction, property management, hospitality, and investments. It is associated with some of the most prestigious brands in the world including Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, and Skoda, and also holds a large portfolio of highly successful owned brands in the Middle East including Amwaj Jewellery and Eurostar Rent a Car.

About ChainSys

ChainSys Middle East is a subsidiary of ChainSys Corporation, a trusted digital transformation partner and a global Information Technology Solutions provider specialized in ERP Consulting Services, Enterprise Data Management and Data Security. ChainSys was incorporated in 1998 in the state of Michigan, USA. ChainSys as a company has operations in the USA, Singapore, India, Canada, Dubai, Qatar, Netherlands, and the UK and has 1200+ employees across the world.