Dubai, UAE: Emirates Pride is proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration that has captured the essence of creativity and craftsmanship in the world of perfumery for a homegrown UAE fragrance house. Two internationally acclaimed master perfumers, Nathalie Lorson and Olivier Cresp, have joined forces to create a unique scent, marking a historic moment in the fragrance industry of the United Arab Emirates.

Master perfumers play a pivotal role in the creation of fine fragrances, combining various aromatic elements to produce unique compositions. These artisans possess an acute sense of smell, creativity, and extensive knowledge of rare and exotic ingredients. Globally, there are only approximately 500 perfumers recognized by the industry, making this a rare occurrence. With a passion for perfumes and a shared love for Emirates Pride, Nathalie Lorson and Olivier Cresp combined their unparalleled expertise and artistry to craft a fragrance that embodies the harmonious blend of their creativity.

The fragrances market in the United Arab Emirates is projected to generate revenue of US$142.60 million in 2024, with an expected annual growth rate of -0.91% (CAGR 2024-2028). This market, catering to an affluent consumer base, is undergoing a shift towards niche and luxury brands.

The Middle East fragrances market has experienced substantial growth, driven by a young demographic, rising disposable incomes, and improved standards of living. However, the recent impact of the coronavirus outbreak has affected the personal care and cosmetics industries. Despite challenges, demand for premium and upmarket perfumes in the Middle East remains strong.

Emirates Pride takes pride in bringing together two exceptional talents, Nathalie Lorson and Olivier Cresp, to create a fragrance that celebrates the art of perfumery for a homegrown UAE brand. This exceptional scent is not merely a fragrance; it is a piece of art that captures the spirit of the UAE.

About Olivier Cresp Olivier Cresp, a Master Perfumer, hails from a long line of fragrance artisans in Grasse, France. With a family legacy dating back to the seventeenth century, he has cultivated a deep understanding of perfumery from an early age. Olivier's work has earned him the title of Perfumer of the Year in 2007 and Master Perfumer in 2006. He continues to mentor young talents in the industry.

About Nathalie Lorson Nathalie Lorson, known for her generosity and creativity, believes that the exchange of ideas is essential for fragrance creation. Her approach involves expressing and sharing emotions through scent. A prolific Master Perfumer, Nathalie's work speaks for itself, and her ultimate reward is seeing her compositions become a part of people's lives. She believes in the power of simplicity and the art of subtraction in her creations.

In the words of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, "Perfection is achieved not when there is nothing else to add but when there is nothing else to take away." Nathalie Lorson's creations are like pieces of a puzzle, each contributing to her unique identity.