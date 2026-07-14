Dubai, UAE – Coffee Planet, one of the GCC’s most established integrated coffee companies, has announced a series of major regional partnerships with IKEA operated by Al-Futtaim, Emarat and Union Coop, further cementing its position as a leading player within the Middle East’s evolving retail and self-service beverage sector.

The agreements mark a key milestone in the company’s growth strategy, expanding its footprint across high-volume retail, convenience and food service environments throughout the UAE and wider GCC.

Allan Jones, Founder and Chairman of Coffee Planet, said: “This latest phase of expansion represents a major step forward for Coffee Planet and reflects how rapidly consumer expectations are evolving across the region. Whether in retail, convenience or food service environments, customers today expect high-quality coffee experiences wherever they are, and that is exactly where we are positioning the brand.”

He added: “What makes these collaborations particularly significant is that they place Coffee Planet at the intersection of multiple high-growth channels. From IKEA’s integrated retail and food service ecosystem to Emarat’s convenience network and Union Coop’s large-scale retail presence, each partnership strengthens both our accessibility and our regional market leadership.”

As part of its partnership with IKEA operated by Al-Futtaim, Coffee Planet is now present across seven locations in the UAE, as well as stores in Oman and Qatar. The collaboration spans multiple customer touchpoints, including self-service coffee solutions in food courts, beverage offerings across snack and food kiosks, and retail placement of Coffee Planet’s packaged whole bean and ground coffee ranges.

The partnership is also set to expand further in the coming months, with capsules and instant coffee products due to launch across IKEA retail shelves, alongside a planned rollout into IKEA Egypt.

The brand has also expanded its presence across 80 Emarat petrol station locations in the UAE.

The rollout includes self-service espresso-based coffees, teas and matcha, supported by Coffee Planet’s integrated model spanning machines, consumables and supply operations. A new iced beverage range, including iced coffee and iced matcha, is also set to launch across locations later this year.

Meanwhile, Coffee Planet’s partnership with Union Coop will see branded self-service beverage units installed across 13 UAE locations by the end of summer, offering a range of hot coffee and tea beverages within one of the country’s leading retail cooperative networks.

The expansion reflects rising demand for premium coffee experiences beyond traditional café environments, as convenience, accessibility and self-service formats continue reshaping the regional beverage market.

Jones concluded: “As a UAE-born company, we are incredibly proud to see the brand continuing to scale across the GCC while competing confidently alongside international players. This is not just about expansion in footprint but about building long-term relevance within the everyday consumer landscape across the region.”

Founded in the UAE in 2005, Coffee Planet has grown into one of the region’s most established integrated coffee businesses, operating across roasting, distribution, retail and self-service beverage solutions, and serving customers across the GCC and international markets.

About Coffee Planet

Founded in Dubai, UAE, Coffee Planet is a leading specialty coffee company with 20 years of experience delivering high-quality coffee solutions across the GCC and beyond. From its flagship roasting facility in Jebel Ali, the brand produces over 450 SKUs monthly, serving more than 1,000 B2B clients and delivering over 21 million cups of coffee each month.

Coffee Planet operates as a fully integrated coffee partner, offering roasting, private label solutions, distribution, technical support, and café operations. Complementing its strong B2B foundation, the company has an expanding B2C footprint, with a growing retail presence across supermarkets and e-commerce platforms, as well as its own coffee shops that bring the brand experience directly to consumers.

The company is committed to quality, consistency, and operational excellence, with a focus on locally driven production and long-term partnerships. Its regional footprint spans multiple sectors, including hospitality, corporate, retail, and fuel stations, with distribution in more than 12 international markets.

For more information, visit: https://coffeeplanet.com/

For GCC enquiries, please contact:

Diane D’costa – Senior Account Manager, AllDetails

Email: diane.dcosta@alldetails.net