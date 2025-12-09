Dubai, Shenzhen — IAN, the wholly-owned renewable energy arm of AG Holding, a prominent UAE Holding Company and a family office, has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with China-based DMEGC Solar (SZ: DMEGC), marking DMEGC’s first official expansion into the GCC region. The IAN-DMEGC deal will tap GCC’s massive Dh24 billion (USD6.53 billion) Solar PV market.

DMEGC Solar is the world’s leading high-efficiency solar panel supplier and manufacturer in renewable energy, recognized as a Bloomberg Tier 1 PV module manufacturer​ and PVTECH global Top 10 module suppliers. The company is dedicated to providing full-scenario photovoltaic solutions worldwide for residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications.

The agreement signing ceremony took place in Dubai between Mr. Abdulrahman Al Baidhaei, Chairman of AG Holding on behalf of IAN, and Mr. Leon Lu, General Manager of Global Sales at DMEGC Solar, formalizing a partnership that sets IAN as the exclusive distributor of DMEGC Solar products across the Gulf region.

Operating from its hub in Dubai, IAN will distribute DMEGC Solar’s high-performance solar solutions in the UAE and to neighbouring Gulf markets. The partnership strengthens IAN’s growing renewable energy trading portfolio, as the company already distributes several leading global brands in the region.

“We are proud to welcome DMEGC Solar into our portfolio and to represent them exclusively in the GCC,” said Mr. Abdulrahman Al Baidhaei, Chairman of AG Holding. “This partnership reflects our commitment to accelerating clean energy adoption and providing industry-leading technologies to our clients.”

Mr. Leon Lu, General Manager of Global Sales of DMEGC Solar, said, “Our collaboration with IAN marks an important milestone as we enter the GCC market for the first time. IAN’s strong presence and expertise in the regional renewable energy sector make them a perfect partner for our expansion.”

The agreement underscores both companies’ shared vision of driving sustainable energy growth across the Gulf.

GCC and UAE Solar PV Market Size

The UAE is making massive investments in solar projects as part of its clean energy strategy, including a Dh198 billion (USD54 billion) budget for its National Energy Strategy through 2030. Key projects include a large Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, which aims for 5,000 MW by 2030 with an investment of Dh50 billion (USD13.6 billion). Additionally, Masdar, the UAE's flagship renewable energy and sustainability company, is developing new large-scale solar projects linked with battery storage, such as a Dh22 billion (USD6 billion) initiative with 5GW of solar capacity.

About IAN:

Established in 1982, IAN, the renewable energy arm of Dubai-based AG Holding, is a regional leader in sustainable solutions, specializing in solar energy systems, water and wastewater treatment, and renewable energy technologies tailored for both residential and commercial applications across the MENA region.

With over four decades of expertise, IAN delivers end-to-end services spanning product supply, engineering and system design, installation, commissioning, and ongoing operations & maintenance.

Guided by its vision of “Saving the Future of Our Planet”, IAN offers high-efficiency solar PV modules, battery energy storage systems (BESS), solar water heaters, containerized solar systems, and innovative water treatment technologies empowering governments, businesses, and communities to transition to cleaner, more sustainable infrastructure. For more information, please visit: www.ian.ae

About DMEGC

Founded in 1980, DMEGC Solar is a globally leading solar panel supplier and manufacturer in renewable energy, dedicated to providing high-efficiency solar panels and full-scenario PV solutions worldwide.

With 45 years of expertise in R&D and manufacturing, and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange since 2006 (SZ002056), DMEGC Solar is a trusted partner of Fortune Global 500 companies.

DMEGC Solar operates six major manufacturing bases and more than 20 factories form a fully integrated supply chain—from silicon wafers to solar cells and solar modules—with annual capacities of 23.8GW (cells) and 21GW (modules), and over 60GW in cumulative shipments. We serve 70+ countries with local offices, warehouses, and technical support. For more information, please visit: www.dmegcsolar.com/