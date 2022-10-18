Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Homegrown firm Avientek FZE, the Middle East’s leading distributor of audio visual & unified communications has officially launched an immersive and inclusive meeting room experience called Hive. The concept is set to craft a new work environment that will bring employees together in a connected team driven workspace.

A unique experience, in terms of both video and spatial audio, where everyone can sit face to face, even with remote participants, is delivered by the smart and innovative conferencing technology, enabling all to be present and collaborative during meetings. Moreover, the system consists of a touch panel control, so that a participant can seamlessly manage settings without getting up from their seat, while also being able to handle other AV peripherals including speakers, mics, and cameras. The systems' full adaptability enables it to be expanded or contracted to fit any room size.

Commenting on the launch, VM Manu, General Manager of Avientek, said, “This is another great milestone in the Avientek journey. We are thrilled to be able to provide this experience not only in the UAE, but across Middle East markets. Post Covid, there certainly has been a radical shift in the way a work environment now operates; with hybrid and ‘work from home’ models being quite prevalent, there surely was a demand for this type of communication system, and thus, we decided to fill the gap in the most convenient and feasible manner.”

Additionally, Avientek, a member of the Microsoft Room Partner Program (MRPP), has recently unveiled a fully remodeled Microsoft Immersive Studio which showcases their proven track record and capabilities to deploy, configure, and manage Microsoft Teams Rooms.

