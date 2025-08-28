The project has been originated by the UAE-based developer AMEA Power and will be executed by Water Alliance Ventures—the strategic partnership between AMEA Power and Cox.

This project is successfully progressing thanks to collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of the United Arab Emirates, the coordination with the Government of Angola and the strengthening of the commercial ties between both countries.

The project has a total capacity of 100,000 cubic meters per day and will be built in two phases of 50,000 cubic meters each.

The total project cost is more than USD $200 million.

Once completed, the plant will supply clean, safe, and affordable drinking water to approximately 800,000 residents of Mussulo Peninsula and the neighbouring Futungo district.

Luanda, Angola – AMEA Power, one of the UAE’s most prominent renewable energy companies in the Middle East and Africa, in partnership with Cox, a global leader in water and energy, has signed a Cooperation Agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Water of Angola (MINEA) for the development of a large seawater desalination plant on the Mussulo Peninsula. The plant will have a capacity of 100,000 m³/day and will supply water to approximately 800,000 people.

AMEA Power began the initial development activities in 2022 with a Memorandum of Understanding that has advanced, driven by the strengthening of commercial relations between the UAE and Angola and the support of their leadership.

The Agreement was signed in the presence of His Excellency Salem Ali Khamis Obaid Al Shamsi, the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Angola, by João Baptista Borges, Angola’s Minister of Energy and Water; Ignacio Carreras, Head of PtX at AMEA Power; and Emiliano Agustín Espinoza Labbé, Chief Africa, Middle East & Asia at Cox.

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: “Our partnership with MINEA represents a transformative step toward securing sustainable and climate-resilient water for Angola. Today marks an important milestone made possible by the strong support of the UAE government. This landmark project showcases the power of public-private collaboration to close critical infrastructure gaps, strengthen communities, and enhance the lives of hundreds of thousands of people for generations to come.”

Enrique Riquelme, Executive Chairman of Cox, added: "With this contract, we take a fundamental step in our international growth strategy. Angola faces significant challenges and opportunities in the water sector, and together with AMEA Power and the Angolan government, we aim to provide sustainable solutions that ensure access to potable water for citizens."

A Strategic Partnership: Water Alliance Ventures

The project will be executed through Water Alliance Ventures, the strategic joint venture formed by Cox and AMEA Power, which combines Cox’s technology and innovation with AMEA Power’s local expertise and institutional support. This collaboration strengthens Cox’s growth in the Middle East and Africa while minimizing risks in these high-demand water and energy markets. The partnership is driving desalination and water treatment projects in these regions exceeding 2 million m³/day.

The total project cost is more than USD $200 million. The new desalination plant will have a total capacity of 100,000 m³/day and will be constructed in two phases of 50,000 m³/day each. Each phase will generate 300 jobs during construction and around 25 permanent positions during operation. Once operational, the infrastructure will ensure a reliable supply of potable water to approximately 800,000 residents of the Mussulo Peninsula and the neighboring Futungo district, significantly improving access to water in Luanda, Angola. In addition, the plant will complement public initiatives such as the Bita and Quilonga projects, which are key to addressing the capital’s water infrastructure challenges.

The project has been led by AMEA Power since 2022, when a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with MINEA to begin a conceptual study. Subsequently, in November 2023, a Development Agreement was signed, providing the framework for AMEA Power to carry out a detailed Feasibility Study, completed in Q4 2024. The project also benefits from the support of the United Arab Emirates Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), reflecting the UAE’s historic commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Angola and supporting critical infrastructure that promotes sustainable development.

Construction of the first phase is expected to begin following the completion of technical and environmental studies, with commissioning scheduled for Q2 2028.

About AMEA Power

Headquartered in Dubai, AMEA Power is a developer, investor, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. As one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the region, AMEA Power has assembled a world-class team of industry experts to deliver projects across Africa, the Middle East, and emerging Asia. With projects in 20 countries, a 6GW+ project pipeline, and 2,600MW+ in operation and under construction, the company is rapidly expanding its investments in wind, solar, battery storage, water desalination and green hydrogen, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the global energy transition and water security.

About Cox

Headquartered in Spain, Cox is a water and energy utility that applies innovative technological solutions for sustainable development. It is a world leader in the conservation and efficient management of water resources, specialising in desalination, reuse and water-treatment technologies, and is an important player in green-energy generation and transmission, with a presence in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Since 15 November 2024, the company has been listed on the Spanish Stock Exchanges.

