MoU establishes a framework to promote and facilitate mutual investment flows between the UAE and Scotland

Agreement builds on sustained engagement, including Investopia Global Edinburgh, and supports expanded collaboration through 2026

Dubai – The Ministry of Investment of the United Arab Emirates and the Scottish Government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral investment cooperation and promote increased mutual investment flows between both countries. The MoU reinforces the UAE’s ongoing efforts to promote global economic partnerships that support long-term vision of economic diversification, sustainable development, and resilient growth.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment of the United Arab Emirates and Kate Forbes, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Gaelic, on behalf of the Scottish Government.

The agreement establishes a structured framework for cooperation in investment promotion and facilitation, strengthening coordination between government authorities, investment promotion agencies, chambers of commerce, business associations, and private sector stakeholders in both the UAE and Scotland. The collaboration aims to encourage the flow of capital, technology, and expertise, while supporting sustainable economic growth, diversification, and long-term prosperity in both economies.

Under the MoU, cooperation will focus on the exchange of information on investment legislation, policies, regulations, and procedures; the identification and promotion of investment opportunities across sectors of mutual interest; and the facilitation of partnerships between public and private sector entities. The agreement also supports closer cooperation between investment promotion agencies, the exchange of best practices to enhance the investment climate, and the promotion of joint ventures and co-investment projects, including collaboration between small and medium-sized enterprises.

Business engagement and investor connectivity form a core pillar of the cooperation. Activities will include the organisation of business forums, exhibitions, investment missions, and networking events to deepen engagement between UAE and Scottish business communities. This includes building on the success of Investopia Global Edinburgh, held in December 2025, supporting Scottish company participation in Investopia’s flagship event in Abu Dhabi in April 2026, delivering a series of targeted Investopia Global sessions throughout the year, and supporting the hosting of a larger-scale Investopia Global event in Scotland in late 2026.

The MoU also encourages knowledge transfer, capacity building, and human capital development through training programmes, technical cooperation, and institutional partnerships.

H.E. Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment, stated: “This Memorandum of Understanding reinforces the Ministry of Investment’s commitment to building lasting and meaningful partnerships with leading global economies. This agreement builds on sustained engagement between the UAE and Scotland across government, businesses and investors, including most recently through Investopia, and reflects our shared ambition to translate dialogue into tangible outcomes. We look forward to deepening this partnership further and creating high-quality investment opportunities that benefit our respective business ecosystems and support long-term, sustainable growth.”

Kate Forbes, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Gaelic, added: “This agreement opens doors for Scottish businesses of all sizes to grow and succeed on the international stage . By connecting our entrepreneurs with UAE partners and investors, we are creating real opportunities for jobs and prosperity across Scotland. This is about practical support that will help Scottish companies compete and thrive in global markets. Attracting global investment into Scotland is crucial to growing the economy, a key priority of this government. We set out efforts in the draft Scottish budget to boost business and entrepreneurial growth and new initiatives such as the First Minister’s Start Up Challenge are backing business to deliver."

The MoU will be implemented through designated focal points on both sides, who will oversee cooperation activities and agree on forward work plans to advance the objectives of the agreement, including through regular coordination meetings.

About the Ministry of Investment of the UAE

The Ministry of Investment plays a pivotal role in solidifying the UAE’s position as a global investment hub with world-class connectivity to international markets. By attracting foreign direct investment in critical sectors and fostering private and private sector collaboration, the Ministry leverages the UAE’s fit-for-purpose, investor-friendly environment and ambitious economic diversification goals, positioning the nation as a resilient and forward-looking destination for global investors and enterprises.

About Invest UAE

Invest UAE is a platform by the Ministry of Investment dedicated to enhancing the UAE’s investment ecosystem and positioning the UAE as a leading global investment hub. Under the Ministry’s leadership, Invest UAE aims to attract and facilitate foreign direct investment across multiple sectors of the UAE’s economy and encourage partnerships between global investors and nations. Its purpose is to create a setting where people, businesses, and capital can thrive, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a compelling investment destination for all.

