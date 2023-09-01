Dubai, UAE: Mangomolo, a world-leading full-service Over The Top (OTT) video platform provider, in collaboration with U-TO Solutions, a global consultant & technology partner to media and broadcast companies across APAC, Middle East & Africa, is offering its customers Mangomolo’s monetisation, content management, media preparation and delivery, OTT apps and analytics capabilities via a single platform. The solution is estimated to reduce operational workloads by up to 80% as compared to legacy systems.



The partnership will accelerate digital adoption in the media and broadcast sector in Asia and South Africa and offer local players world-leading technology and integrated solutions. It enables U-TO Solutions to play a critical role in its customers digital transformation with the support of Mangomolo’s expertise.



“South Asia and Africa have some of the fastest growing OTT video markets in the world. There is massive potential for OTT video solutions with new video consumers growing with double-digit growth rates in many countries. Our partnership with U-TO Solutions will support the long-term growth of OTT video in new markets and help more businesses to monetise their video content,” said Wissam Sabbagh, CEO at Mangomolo. “U-TO Solutions has a unique offering that combines local knowledge with world-class technologies. We look forward to growing together in the long-term.”



Mangomolo is a full-service, end-to-end OTT video platform provider that removes the barriers to digital adoption and enables anyone, from national broadcasters to niche content creators, to capture new revenue and grow their audiences. Its platform manages over a billion streams per month and serves more than 30 million viewers globally. Mangomolo’s partner programme enables organisations to create new revenue streams supporting digital transformation in media and broadcasting while growing profitability.



“Mangomolo’s people, process and platform are the fundamental building blocks of this partnership. They offer more than just technology. Mangomolo’s hands-on support and sell-through model means we have a seamless sales process and are able to quickly serve customers with new solutions,” said Dheeraj Lilani, Chief Business Officer at U-TO Solutions. “Viewers in Asia and South Africa consume trillions of minutes of online video every year. We help our customers to monetise video consumption and ensure that subscribers have the best possible digital experiences. Our partnership with Mangomolo will support our growth as well as digitalisation across global media markets.”



U-TO Solutions has been serving leading Indian media brands and broadcast channels for more than two decades. The Mumbai-based media solutions provider works with customers like ESPN, Sony Pictures Networks India, TataPlay, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr, Viacom18 as well as many others. It supports more than 250 channels, 125,000 hours of programming, and 5 million rights clearances through products & services across the media ecosystem.



About Mangomolo

Mangomolo is a full-service, end-to-end OTT video provider that removes the barriers to digital adoption and enables anyone, from national broadcasters to niche creators, to capture new revenue and grow their audiences.



Our processes, people and platform enable you to maximise the value of your video content and deliver new digital experiences. We take all the technical challenges out of your hands, so you can focus on your core business.



Mangomolo already hosts more than 400,000 videos and enables more than 30,000,000 viewers to access over 1 billion streams a month. We have a complete commitment to customer experience, trusted by more than 50 customers worldwide ranging from public TV corporations to large OTT providers.



Get in contact today to find out how we can maximise the value of your content wherever you are on your digital journey.



www.mangomolo.com



About U-TO

Founded in 2000, U-TO Solutions, the foremost software solution company in the media domain, was established to create innovative technology products that increase operational efficiency with cost-effectiveness. Since its inception, U-TO has continually reinvented its offerings to become one of the leading integrated technology systems for media industries worldwide. For over two decades, U-TO has been favored by industry leaders for its expertise in consultancy, project management, design, integrations via web services/API, flexible workflows, implementation, training, maintenance, and post-implementation support.



Led by its commitment to merging business knowledge and technology with innovation, U-TO has consistently helped its clients achieve more and reach new heights. For more information, please visit http://www.uto.in or reach Vishal Kotian at vishal.kotian@uto.in