Dubai: U by Emaar, the loyalty programme of Emaar, has partnered with Emirates Holidays, the travel arm of Emirates Airline, to offer its members an exclusive benefit of up to a 10% discount on all Emirates Holidays outbound services. This includes flight tickets, accommodation, transfers, tours and excursions, car hire, cruises, and safaris.

This partnership aims to enhance the value proposition for U by Emaar members, who can earn and redeem Upoints across Emaar's diverse portfolio of hospitality, entertainment, leisure, and wellness assets. With Emirates Holidays, U by Emaar members can now access a wide range of travel options and experiences across the world, with the convenience and flexibility of booking online.

"We are pleased to partner with Emirates Holidays, one of the leading travel providers in the region, to offer our U by Emaar members an exclusive benefit that will enrich their travel experiences. This partnership reflects our commitment to rewarding our loyal members with exceptional value and choice, and to expanding our network of partners to cater to their diverse preferences and needs," said the spokesperson from Emaar Hospitality Group.

To avail the exclusive benefit, U by Emaar members need to book through a dedicated and exclusive link provided by Emirates Holidays. The discount will be applied on the total amount of the booking, excluding taxes and surcharges. The offer is valid until December 2025 and is subject to availability and terms and conditions.

U by Emaar is a unique, member-focused loyalty programme that offers members the opportunity to earn Upoints for every spend across Emaar's participating entities, and to redeem them for a variety of rewards, including hotel stays, dining, entertainment, wellness, and fitness. U by Emaar has four tiers of membership: Black, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, each with its own set of benefits and privileges.

Emirates Holidays is the largest tour operator in the Middle East, offering tailor-made holiday packages to over 100 destinations in 38 countries across the Emirates network. Emirates Holidays provides customers with a wide range of options to suit their budgets and preferences, from city breaks and beach escapes, to family vacations and adventure tours, as well as cruises and safaris. Emirates Holidays also offers customers the convenience and flexibility of booking online, through a dedicated call center, or through travel agents.

