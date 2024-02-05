Dubai, UAE: Tycheros, a global leader boasting over 200 years of collective industry expertise, announces its participation in ICE London 2024, the premier global gaming event set to unfold at ExCeL London from February 6 to 8, 2024.

What makes ICE London stand out? ICE London isn't just an event; it's the ultimate platform for industry leaders to explore groundbreaking solutions, the latest technology, invaluable insights, and unparalleled networking opportunities. By bringing together dynamic solution providers and gaming professionals, ICE London opens a world of possibilities.

As the parent company of Emirates Draw, Tycheros goes beyond being a participant; it is committed to operational efficiency, innovation, and understanding the pulse of gaming enthusiasts. With a successful track record of managing Emirates Draw operations for over 2.5 years, our experience is the foundation of our commitment to excellence.

Our commitment goes further; Tycheros offers a comprehensive end-to-end solution, covering the entire gaming value chain. From initial setup to launch, including game design and development, Live Draws, innovative marketing strategy implementation, tech integration, and the use of cutting-edge RFID-powered Draw machines, our diverse portfolio caters to every preference. Adhering to the best global and local industry practices ensures complete transparency and an unparalleled customer experience.

Don’t miss Paul Chader, Head of Commercial at Tycheros, on ICE London’s stage, where he will be sharing insights on:

‘Unlocking the Middle East: Gaming with Purpose, Fostering Sustainability, and Empowering Communities’

February 7, 2024

11:55 am to 12:20 pm.

In this session, you’ll learn from the leadership behind the UAE’s first lottery provider and discover how they achieved market success in the Middle East.

Chader mentions, ‘I’m looking forward to representing Tycheros and the Middle East at ICE London. It's a fantastic opportunity to highlight our impact on the gaming industry.’

Discover the future of gaming with Tycheros at ICE London 2024. Visit us at Stand N10-130 from February 6 to 8, 2024. Let's craft a winning strategy together!

About Tycheros

Founded in 1992, Tycheros stands as a premier consulting firm catering to the gaming industry. Supported by over 200 years of collective industry leadership experience, our trailblazing approach, top-notch expertise, and extensive capabilities sets us apart. Comprising a team of seasoned professionals, we are committed to crafting and executing market-specific lotteries and gaming solutions globally. Our unique blend of market insights, industry acumen, and data-driven analytical strategies defines our dedication to excellence.