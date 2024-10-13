Cairo, Egypt: Twist platform announced a collaboration agreement with a leading e-commerce platform in Egypt, Jumia, to make its services available on the Twist TV app, specializing in showcasing movies, series, and TV programs to Jumia's customers. The cooperation was signed by Engineer Ahmed Yahia, CEO of Fintech & Digital Lifestyle at e& Egypt, and Abdellatif Olama, CEO of Jumia Egypt.

This move aligns with Twist platform's strategy to provide its entertainment services to a wide customer base by highlighting the unique features and diverse services offered by Twist TV, which stands as the primary destination for various entertainment services. Additionally, it aims to help Jumia reach its target audience more effectively through Twist.

As part of this collaboration, Jumia customers will benefit from a free one-month subscription to the Twist TV app. This offer extends to a wide customer base who have made a purchase on Jumia within the last 3 months, added products to their wishlist, viewed any section within the platform, or added products to their Jumia shopping cart.

The Twist TV platform and app, launched by e& Egypt, offer a vast and diverse library with over 16,000 hours of varied entertainment content, including popular Hollywood movies, Arabic and foreign TV series, TV shows, documentaries, and children's entertainment.

Engineer Ahmed Yahia, CEO of Fintech & Digital Lifestyle at e& Egypt, expressed his delight in signing the cooperation agreement with Jumia, stating, "Through this collaboration, Jumia customers will have access to the digital Twist TV library to enjoy a distinguished entertainment experience. We anticipate that this partnership will strengthen Twist TV's position as a leading platform in the digital entertainment field in Egypt."

He added, "This collaboration represents a significant step in our strategy to enhance our digital presence and expand our entertainment services through the Twist TV platform. We are confident that this collaboration will help us reach a broad user base, contributing to sustainable growth in our services."

"We are pleased to collaborate with Twist TV to provide a unique entertainment experience for our customers. We always prioritize offering a comprehensive experience that meets the needs of our diverse customers, providing them with innovative solutions that enhance the value of shopping through Jumia. At Jumia, we constantly aim to deliver added value to our customers, and our collaboration with Twist TV is part of our strategy to expand our service offerings and meet the needs of our customers in the best way possible. We recognize the importance of digital entertainment content in today's consumer life, and through this partnership, we can provide a comprehensive shopping experience that combines e-commerce and premium entertainment content," said Abdellatif Olama, CEO of Jumia Egypt.