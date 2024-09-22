Turkish Airlines, the flag carrier of Türkiye, has announced it will soon connect its global network to the vibrant culture and captivating landscapes of Santiago, Chile. This new route marks the airline's 10th country served in the Americas.

Starting 18 December 2024, Turkish Airlines will launch four weekly flights from Istanbul to Santiago, with a stopover in Sao Paulo in both directions. This new route brings the total number of destinations served in the Americas to 26, further solidifying Turkish Airlines' presence in the region. Passengers eager to experience Santiago can book their flights now through the airline’s website, mobile app, sales offices, and authorised agencies.

The new route will provide travellers with seamless access to Santiago, a thriving metropolis renowned for its rich history, cultural attractions, and stunning Andean backdrop, further strengthening ties between Türkiye and Chile. For travellers around the world, this new route translates to convenient connections to South America, making it easier than ever to experience the wonders of Chile with a single stopover in Istanbul.

Commenting on the new route, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat stated: “As the airline flying to more countries than any other, we continue to bridge continents and cultures. With the launch of flights to Santiago, our 26th destination in the Americas, we reaffirm our commitment to expanding our global flight network and providing travellers with unparalleled connectivity options. We look forward to welcoming passengers onboard to experience our signature services and our world-renowned Turkish hospitality while discovering the captivating beauty of Chile, Türkiye and beyond.”

Commenting on Turkish Airlines’ flights to Santiago, Nicolas Claude, CEO of SCL Nuevo Pudahuel Airport added: “We are delighted to see Turkish Airlines starting to operate from Istanbul to Santiago Airport in December this year. This new route between Chile and Turkiye will increase the air connectivity of both countries, enabling Chileans to reach Istanbul and the Far East more easily. This new partnership with this best-in-class airline will strengthen economic and touristic relationship between Chile and Turkiye. We will guaranty a warm welcome to Turkish Airlines, putting all our efforts to ensure both the commercial and the operational successes to this new route. Welcome, Turkish Airlines!”

Flight Timetable:

Flight Number Starting Date Days Departure Arrival TK 215 18/12/2024 1.34.6. IST 20:35 GRU 04:15 TK 215 19/12/2024 .2.45.7 GRU 05:50 SCL 09:45 TK 216 19/12/2024 .2.45.7 SCL 11:40 GRU 15:15 TK 216 19/12/2024 .2.45.7 GRU 16:50 IST 11:20

Turkish Airlines provides a wide range of services to enhance its guests’ journey. These include "Stopover Istanbul", with a free hotel stay for connecting flights with a layover of 20 hours or more, and the "TourIstanbul" program offering free guided tours of Istanbul's iconic landmarks for layovers between six and 24 hours.

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 465 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 349 worldwide destinations as 296 international and 53 domestics in 130 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, the Star Alliance network was founded on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. Since its inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the customer experience throughout the entire Alliance journey.

The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United.

Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers 17,500 daily flights to over 1,150 airports in 189 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner Juneyao Airlines.

