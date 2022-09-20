Riyadh: Tuhoon, a leading mental wellness platform in the region, has partnered with Zain Group as part of the mobile telecommunication company’s Be Well initiative. With a focus on providing localized, culturally relevant, and relatable well-being solutions, Zain and Tuhoon will collaborate to enhance the well-being of Zain employees across the MENA region.

Founded in 2021 by Dr. Naif Al-Mutawa, Fares Ghandour, and Aymane Sennoussi, Tuhoon is building one of the Arab world’s first mental wellness ecosystem using cutting-edge behavioral health tools, programs, and experiences.

Fares Ghandour, Chief Executive Officer at Tuhoon, reveals that “across the MENA region 78% of employees reported burnout at the workplace, while 73% of employers do not provide any form of mental wellness support to their employees”.

With the importance and need of workplace wellness initiatives across the region becoming more evident, “In early 2021, Zain introduced a mental wellness initiative known as Be Well, aiming to support Zain employees’ well-being, focusing on their mental wellness as a priority through several different approaches, which include awareness and therapy sessions”.

Tuhoon offers an ecosystem of workplace well-being solutions to make organizations in the MENA region happier and healthier places to work. Through this partnership, Tuhoon and Be Well will foster a holistic approach to workplace well-being solutions, in providing workshops from certified clinical psychologists and certified coaches.

Zain employees now also have access to the “Tuhoon” application, a platform offering a variety of audio content and behavioral tools focused on mental wellness pain points including improving sleep, reducing stress, increasing productivity, and more to come. With this new partnership, Zainers across the MENA region have unlimited access to masterclasses, guided meditations, sleep stories, deep relaxations, wellness audiobook summaries, music, and the Tuhoon podcast, ranked among the top ten well-being podcasts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ghandour adds, “We are very proud that Zain is pioneering workplace wellness initiatives through Be Well; they are raising the bar for employers across the region”.

-Ends-

For more information, graphics or comments, contact:

Tala Nasr / tala@tuhoon.com