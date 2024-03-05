Tsangs Group, an innovation-focused family office that bridges East and West, signed a strategic partnership agreement (“the agreement”) with Peregrine Ltd (“Peregrine”), a 3c licensed Asset Management Platform for high quality institutional assets for a global investor marketplace in Abu Dhabi.

Registered and located in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) capital’s financial free zone, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Peregrine is recognised as a key strategic platform infrastructure for global liquidity, investors and captures opportunities from critical Sovereign initiatives.

“Tsangs Group is the first Far East family office to set up in the Dubai International Financial Centre since 2021; we are pleased to shape our profile with this promising partnership, as Peregrine is banking on the Gulf state’s world class banking infrastructure and connectivity to financial centres like Hong Kong or London,” said Patrick Tsang, Chairman of Tsangs Group.

Abu Dhabi, which harbours seven percent of the world’s known oil reserves, is home to some of the most liquid and actively investing sovereign wealth funds and asset managers.

Peregrine is renowned for its industry leading blockchain based asset tokenisation platform, which has been reviewed by the ADGM’s local regulatory body Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), and its strategic partnerships with major blockchains.

“Peregrine views Tsangs Group as a key global strategic partner featuring a world class team with high quality institutional assets and is compelled by the mission to bridge opportunities from East to West,” said Simon Goodman, CEO & Co-Founder of Peregrine.

This team is highly complementary to the Peregrine team based in New York, London and Abu Dhabi looking to bring investment opportunities further East. Together, Peregrine and Tsangs Group are perfectly positioned to bring high quality institutional products to the ADGM using advanced blockchain technology.

“Abu Dhabi is quickly emerging as a key strategic hub in the global digital assets industry, and the Peregrine platform sees itself at the forefront of its evolution. Building relationships in Abu Dhabi and beyond is instrumental to the development of Peregrine in the ADGM and surrounding region,” said Paul Salama-Caro, CIO and Co-Founder of Peregrine.

Expanding its footprint in Abu Dhabi, Tsangs Group will cooperate with Peregrine to develop key partnerships and bring meaningful strategic outcomes in a variety of opportunities of significance to Tsangs Group and Peregrine in the booming Gulf Arab region.

About Peregrine

Peregrine is a 3c Licensed Fund Management Platform located in the Abu Dhabi Global Market in Abu Dhabi, UAE offering institutional fund services and digital asset tokenization capabilities to a global investor base. We are the culmination of experience, industry reputation, and carefully curated portfolio based on deep relationships unique anywhere in the world

For more information, please visit: https://www.peregrine-digital.com/

About Tsangs Group

Tsangs Group is an innovation-focused family office that bridges East and West. Our mission is to invest in global opportunities in technology which create a positive impact to make our world a better place.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Tsangs Group has direct investments across the world, we seek out positive impact investments that reflect our values of innovation, sustainability, and togetherness. From artificial intelligence to biotech to renewables, we are always investigating, analysing, and supporting the cutting edge of global innovation and development.

For more information, please visit: https://tsangsgroup.co